What If Bulgaria Paid Its Debt Today? €11,200 Burden On Every Household!

Business » FINANCE | December 29, 2025, Monday // 16:06
Bulgaria: What If Bulgaria Paid Its Debt Today? €11,200 Burden On Every Household!

Bulgaria’s public debt has reached 62,771,629,088 leva, and if it were to be settled immediately, each of the country’s 2.8 million households would need to contribute approximately 21,904 leva (around €11,200). This calculation comes from the ValueKeeper.bg platform, an online “Debt Calculator” that visualizes the nation’s debt in real time, tracks its growth second by second, and projects future trends.

According to the tool, in 2025 Bulgaria’s debt increased at an average rate of about 85 leva per second, while in 2026 this pace is expected to accelerate to roughly 280 euros (€560) per second. Financial expert Max Baklayan, one of the tool’s creators, highlighted that this represents a sevenfold increase in debt accumulation compared to the previous year. Economist Stoyan Panchev added that within a year, the per-household debt could rise by another 10,000 leva (€5,100), underscoring the growing financial burden on citizens.

Currently, Bulgaria’s public debt amounts to 28.43% of GDP - well below the eurozone average - but the trend indicates a steady increase. New government borrowing is primarily financed through taxes such as VAT, excise duties, and social security contributions, as well as indirectly through inflation and potential depreciation of household savings. The developers of the calculator emphasize that the tool is designed to make the rapid growth of public debt tangible and to show its impact on everyday life.

Historical data presented by the calculator shows key milestones in Bulgaria’s debt history. The introduction of the currency board in 1997 brought debt down from over 244% of GDP to 96.7%. By the time of EU accession in 2007, debt had fallen to 16.3%. Major events like the 2014 Corpbank collapse increased debt to 27%, while the COVID-19 pandemic pushed it to 24.5%. Subsequent economic fluctuations brought the level to the current 28.5%, and entry into the eurozone in 2026 is expected to accelerate growth further, a pattern observed in other countries.

In comparison with other EU nations, Bulgaria maintains a relatively low debt level. While the average EU debt in 2025 is about 90% of GDP, Bulgaria remains below 29%. By contrast, Greece’s debt stands at 154.2%, France at 113.2%, and Spain at 101.6%. ValueKeeper.bg notes that such low debt levels are rarely sustained after euro adoption, often followed by a significant increase.

The calculator allows citizens, journalists, and analysts to monitor government debt both in absolute figures and as a share of GDP, and to assess trends within a European context. Panchev highlighted the importance of contextualizing Bulgaria’s macroeconomic situation, while Baklayan noted that the tool helps visualize complex financial dependencies for both experts and the general public.

The “Debt Calculator” is part of the “Guardian of Value” Museum exhibition in Plovdiv, offering visitors a real-time view of the country’s public debt and its implications for Bulgarian households.

Finance » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: household, Bulgaria, debt

Related Articles:

By 2030, Most New Bulgarian Jobs Will Demand Medium and High-Level Skills

By 2030, the majority of new jobs in Bulgaria are expected to require medium and high-level qualifications, driven by the ongoing green and circular economic transition and accelerated digitalization.

Business | January 3, 2026, Saturday // 23:00

Bulgaria Joins EU’s Secure Satellite Network to Monitor Space Debris

Bulgaria has officially joined the European Union’s secure satellite system, gaining access to a coordinated mechanism for managing radio frequencies and orbital resources, as well as the capacity to use secure satellite communications at a continental le

World » EU | January 2, 2026, Friday // 23:00

Countercyclical Capital Requirement in Bulgaria Remains at 2% Amid Strong Credit Growth

The Bulgarian National Bank (BNB) has confirmed that the countercyclical capital buffer for credit risk exposures in Bulgaria is set to remain at 2 percent in the first quarter of 2027

Business » Finance | January 1, 2026, Thursday // 23:00

Food Vouchers in Bulgaria to Converted to Euros Without Increase

In Bulgaria, the maximum value of food vouchers is set at 102.26 euros following the currency conversion, without any increase in the nominal amount.

Society | January 1, 2026, Thursday // 23:00

Cheers to 2026 from Novinite.com

As the clock prepares to strike midnight and we bid farewell to 2025, all of us at Novinite.

Novinite Insider | January 1, 2026, Thursday // 00:01

Tourism in Bulgaria Expected to Grow in 2026

Tourism remains a stable and steadily developing sector in Bulgaria, with further growth anticipated in 2026

Business » Tourism | December 31, 2025, Wednesday // 23:00
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Finance

Bulgaria: The Fixed Exchange Rate Is 1 Euro to 1.95583 Leva!

With Bulgaria set to adopt the euro on 1 January 2026, the country will retain the long-established fixed exchange rate of 1 euro to 1.95583 leva.

Business » Finance | December 30, 2025, Tuesday // 09:06

Why More Digital Nomads Are Choosing Bulgaria as Their Crypto‑Friendly Home Base

Remote work has become part of normal working life in Britain, with analysis of official surveys showing around 36 – 41% of UK workers now doing their jobs from home at least some of the week in 2024.

Business » Finance | December 29, 2025, Monday // 15:48

Online Income Models Connected to Sports Content and Mobile Platforms

As sports popularity grows, so do the opportunities to earn money online.

Business » Finance | December 29, 2025, Monday // 15:28

Bulgaria Four Days from the Euro: How Taxes and Fees Will Be Paid After the Changeover

With the introduction of the euro, all payments to the state budget and to municipalities – including taxes, fees and other public obligations – will be made in the single European currency

Business » Finance | December 28, 2025, Sunday // 14:32

Bulgaria Prepares for Euro: How to Handle Coins and Small Change

With Bulgaria set to join the eurozone in less than a week, many citizens are wondering what to do with their accumulated small change.

Business » Finance | December 27, 2025, Saturday // 14:02

Bulgaria Prepares for the Euro: How to Recognize a Fake Banknote

As Bulgaria prepares to enter the eurozone on January 1, 2026, attention is increasingly turning to the security of euro banknotes and coins. Financial authorities stress that while the euro is among the most protected currencies globally, attempts at cou

Business » Finance | December 26, 2025, Friday // 10:06
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria