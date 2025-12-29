Bulgaria: Authorities Caution Against Fraud Risks Ahead of Euro Adoption

Crime | December 29, 2025, Monday // 14:38
The General Directorate of the National Police has issued warnings about potential fraud as Bulgaria prepares to introduce the euro. Citizens are urged to remain vigilant and avoid trusting strangers who promise help or better conditions for exchanging levs into euros.

Chief Inspector Zlatka Padinkova, head of the Fraud Sector at the police directorate, emphasized that offers made through phone calls or messages for favorable currency conversion should not be trusted. Residents are advised not to allow unknown individuals into their homes under the pretense of offering higher exchange rates, and not to hand over money to people claiming to be bank, post office, or police employees.

Authorities stressed that no institution provides paid services for storing or exchanging savings. Anyone suspecting fraud or other forms of abuse is encouraged to immediately report it by calling 112 or by visiting the nearest police station.

The police reminder comes as the country transitions from the lev to the euro, a process that will see both currencies in circulation during January, making vigilance particularly important to avoid scams.

Tags: fraud, police, Bulgaria, euro

