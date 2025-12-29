80% of Price Violations in Bulgaria Concern Food, Authorities Step Up Inspections

Bulgaria is stepping up its oversight of pricing practices as the euro adoption approaches, with a focus on preventing unjustified price hikes. During a regular Euro Mechanism meeting convened by outgoing Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov, Consumer Protection Commission (CPCo) Chairman Alexander Kolyachev and National Revenue Agency (NRA) Executive Director Hristo Markov highlighted that institutions are acting swiftly to impose sanctions and ensure compliance with the Euro Adoption Law.

So far, the NRA has carried out nearly 700 inspections nationwide. From the start of 2026, the agency plans to strengthen its capacity across all territorial directorates to respond rapidly to citizen reports. Oversight covers both large retail chains and small local stores, ensuring that violations do not go unchecked. Sanctions have already been issued in cases of unjustified pricing, according to Markov.

The CPCo reported conducting several thousand inspections, primarily targeting food stores. Among the violations detected, 80% involved food products, 10% concerned medicines, and another 10% related to household goods. Inspections will continue and expand to other sectors, including services.

Both the CPCo and NRA are particularly monitoring dual pricing in leva and euros on commercial labels, along with any unexplained price increases. Starting in 2026, the agencies will no longer issue warnings but will immediately impose sanctions on traders who breach the rules. This proactive approach aims to protect consumers and ensure a smoother transition to the new currency.