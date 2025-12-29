Euro Day Concerns: Rising Prices and Coin Shortages Worry Bulgarian Businesses

Business | December 29, 2025, Monday // 13:23
Bulgaria: Euro Day Concerns: Rising Prices and Coin Shortages Worry Bulgarian Businesses

Economist Stoyan Panchev from the Expert Club for Economics and Politics told Bulgarian National Radio that while the immediate technical issues of converting the lev to the euro are manageable, the bigger concern lies in structural, long-term inflation. Drawing from Croatia’s experience, Panchev predicts that price increases are likely to continue in Bulgaria, especially as the absence of a national currency and the removal of the currency board will shape economic policy for years to come.

The rounding issues with the euro will resolve within six months, but the significant structural changes from entering the eurozone will influence our economy in the years ahead,” Panchev said. He noted that operating with an extended budget in the coming months offers a double-edged effect: it allows temporary consolidation and deficit reduction, yet it risks masking the true fiscal situation, delaying transparent discussion of the real budget deficit.

The economist pointed to interest rates as a key driver behind property market inflation. He explained that rising liquidity in the banking system and potential requests from the European Central Bank to adjust rates could prolong high growth in loans and property prices. Conversely, a financial sector recession could trigger a sharp rise in interest rates and market corrections. Panchev suggested that gold may perform well in 2026 and introduced a public debt calculator, designed to track Bulgaria’s debt growth, anticipating that the financial landscape next year may be more challenging than in 2025.

Small Businesses Brace for Currency Transition

As Bulgaria prepares to adopt the euro, questions mount over everyday transactions, particularly for small businesses. During January, both leva and euro will remain valid, but change must be returned in euros even when payments are made in leva. This raises concerns for merchants and customers alike.

Kamen Avramov, owner of a grocery store in Montana, told Nova TV that small and medium businesses face many uncertainties. He said the state could have better prepared merchants through organized guidance from tax authorities and banks. One immediate challenge is the limited supply of euro coins and banknotes. Although starter packs are available, their value may quickly prove insufficient. Avramov calculated that a 250-euro starter pack could run out within hours during morning sales, leaving merchants scrambling to provide correct change.

Older customers, who form a significant portion of neighborhood store clientele, may approach the new currency cautiously. “Most shoppers here are pensioners, so until their pensions arrive after the 6th, many will likely pay in leva,” Avramov explained. He has even tried sourcing additional euro coins through acquaintances traveling abroad to ensure his store is prepared for the transition.

Business » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: euro, Bulgaria, business, coins

Related Articles:

By 2030, Most New Bulgarian Jobs Will Demand Medium and High-Level Skills

By 2030, the majority of new jobs in Bulgaria are expected to require medium and high-level qualifications, driven by the ongoing green and circular economic transition and accelerated digitalization.

Business | January 3, 2026, Saturday // 23:00

Bulgaria Joins EU’s Secure Satellite Network to Monitor Space Debris

Bulgaria has officially joined the European Union’s secure satellite system, gaining access to a coordinated mechanism for managing radio frequencies and orbital resources, as well as the capacity to use secure satellite communications at a continental le

World » EU | January 2, 2026, Friday // 23:00

Countercyclical Capital Requirement in Bulgaria Remains at 2% Amid Strong Credit Growth

The Bulgarian National Bank (BNB) has confirmed that the countercyclical capital buffer for credit risk exposures in Bulgaria is set to remain at 2 percent in the first quarter of 2027

Business » Finance | January 1, 2026, Thursday // 23:00

Food Vouchers in Bulgaria to Converted to Euros Without Increase

In Bulgaria, the maximum value of food vouchers is set at 102.26 euros following the currency conversion, without any increase in the nominal amount.

Society | January 1, 2026, Thursday // 23:00

Cheers to 2026 from Novinite.com

As the clock prepares to strike midnight and we bid farewell to 2025, all of us at Novinite.

Novinite Insider | January 1, 2026, Thursday // 00:01

Tourism in Bulgaria Expected to Grow in 2026

Tourism remains a stable and steadily developing sector in Bulgaria, with further growth anticipated in 2026

Business » Tourism | December 31, 2025, Wednesday // 23:00
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Business

Bulgaria: The Fixed Exchange Rate Is 1 Euro to 1.95583 Leva!

With Bulgaria set to adopt the euro on 1 January 2026, the country will retain the long-established fixed exchange rate of 1 euro to 1.95583 leva.

Business » Finance | December 30, 2025, Tuesday // 09:06

Bulgaria: Parking at the Seven Rila Lakes Jumps Overnight from 5 Leva to 5 Euros

Parking at the chairlift serving the Seven Rila Lakes will cost 5 euros from the New Year, replacing the current flat fee of 5 leva, regardless of how long vehicles remain there

Business | December 29, 2025, Monday // 16:23

Bulgaria Faces Widespread Job Cuts Across 19 Regions, Over 3,500 Workers Affected

Bulgaria is facing widespread job cuts across 19 regions, with a total of 59 mass layoff notifications affecting 3,568 employees this year, according to the Employment Agency (EA)

Business » Industry | December 29, 2025, Monday // 16:14

What If Bulgaria Paid Its Debt Today? €11,200 Burden On Every Household!

Bulgaria’s public debt has reached 62,771,629,088 leva, and if it were to be settled immediately, each of the country’s 2.8 million households would need to contribute approximately 21,904 leva (around €11,200)

Business » Finance | December 29, 2025, Monday // 16:06

Why More Digital Nomads Are Choosing Bulgaria as Their Crypto‑Friendly Home Base

Remote work has become part of normal working life in Britain, with analysis of official surveys showing around 36 – 41% of UK workers now doing their jobs from home at least some of the week in 2024.

Business » Finance | December 29, 2025, Monday // 15:48

Online Income Models Connected to Sports Content and Mobile Platforms

As sports popularity grows, so do the opportunities to earn money online.

Business » Finance | December 29, 2025, Monday // 15:28
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria