Over 60% of Bulgarians Happy in 2025, but Pessimism Grows for 2026

A majority of Bulgarians reported being happy in 2025, though views on the country’s overall progress remain mixed, according to a survey by the Trend Research Center commissioned by "24 Chasa". The study, conducted between November 29 and December 5, 2025, involved 1,002 face-to-face interviews with adults aged 18 and older.

In terms of personal well-being, 61% of respondents said they were happy over the past year, a figure comparable to the previous year. Nearly six out of ten Bulgarians (59%) described 2025 as a good year for themselves personally, while 28% felt it had been a negative year on a personal level. Younger adults, aged 18–29, were the most optimistic, consistently reporting higher satisfaction both for themselves and for the country.

Assessments of Bulgaria’s overall performance in 2025 were less positive. Only a third of respondents (33%) considered the year to have been good for the country, though this marks a 9-point increase from the previous year. Meanwhile, a majority (53%) judged 2025 as a bad year for Bulgaria.

Looking ahead to 2026, expectations are more cautious. Just 28% believe the country will experience a better year, a 10-point drop compared to last year, while nearly half (47%) anticipate a worse year for Bulgaria, nearly double the proportion recorded in the previous survey. Personal outlooks are somewhat brighter but still show a decline: 35% expect an improved year individually, compared to 47% a year earlier, while 29% foresee a worse personal year, up from 15% previously.

Overall, the Trend survey paints a picture of relative personal contentment among Bulgarians in 2025 but growing apprehension for both the country and individual circumstances as 2026 approaches. Optimism remains strongest among younger adults, while middle-aged and older respondents display more cautious expectations.

The survey methodology involved direct, semi-standardized interviews using tablets, ensuring broad representation across age and region. The findings underline a clear gap between personal satisfaction and perceptions of national well-being, alongside a notable rise in pessimism for the year ahead.