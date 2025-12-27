Cold, Wind and Frost: How Bulgaria Will Welcome 2026

Bulgaria: Cold, Wind and Frost: How Bulgaria Will Welcome 2026

Bulgaria will enter 2026 with mostly stable winter weather, marked by sunshine, wind and low temperatures in the opening days of the new year.

During the first half of New Year’s week, conditions will be largely calm and bright, with limited atmospheric disturbances. Monday and Tuesday will bring periods of stronger west-northwesterly winds, including sharper gusts at times. Morning temperatures will hover around zero or slightly below. During the daytime on Monday, values will range from 4 to 9 degrees, while on Tuesday they are expected to rise by another 1 to 2 degrees.

Despite a slight weakening, the wind will remain a factor at the start of the week. Gusts will be clearly noticeable, reaching speeds of 60 to 70 km/h in some areas. A yellow weather warning for potentially dangerous conditions has been issued for nearly the entire country.

On New Year’s Day and the following day, Wednesday and Thursday, skies will be more changeable, with intervals of increased cloud cover. During the night of December 31, there is a chance of isolated light snowfall, mainly in mountainous regions, the Fore-Balkans and parts of Northeastern Bulgaria. Windy conditions will persist, especially across Northern Bulgaria, where gusts will be stronger.

The final day of the year will feel distinctly cold, with temperatures close to zero in many regions. New Year’s Eve and the early hours of January 1 are expected to be frosty, with minimum temperatures in some areas falling to around minus 10 degrees.

In the days approaching Jordan’s Day and St. John’s Day, Bulgaria is forecast to come under the influence of milder Mediterranean air. This shift should temporarily ease the cold, bringing variable and breaking cloud cover, dry conditions and daytime temperatures between 10 and 15 degrees.

Looking further ahead, early outlooks suggest a passing weather disturbance around January 8 and 9, when rain and snow are both possible.

According to meteorologist Martin Slavchev from the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology, cold and windy conditions will dominate as the year comes to an end. Speaking on NOVA NEWS, he noted that southwestern parts of the country are currently seeing temperatures between minus 5 and minus 3 degrees, while eastern regions are closer to 0 to 1 degree. Strong and gusty winds, particularly in the Danube Plain and the Upper Thracian Lowland, are making the cold feel more intense.

The overall outlook indicates that Bulgaria will bid farewell to the year under the influence of cold air and persistent wind, with especially low overnight temperatures expected in the valleys of Southwestern Bulgaria on New Year’s Eve.

Related Articles:

By 2030, Most New Bulgarian Jobs Will Demand Medium and High-Level Skills

By 2030, the majority of new jobs in Bulgaria are expected to require medium and high-level qualifications, driven by the ongoing green and circular economic transition and accelerated digitalization.

Business | January 3, 2026, Saturday // 23:00

Bulgaria Joins EU’s Secure Satellite Network to Monitor Space Debris

Bulgaria has officially joined the European Union’s secure satellite system, gaining access to a coordinated mechanism for managing radio frequencies and orbital resources, as well as the capacity to use secure satellite communications at a continental le

World » EU | January 2, 2026, Friday // 23:00

Countercyclical Capital Requirement in Bulgaria Remains at 2% Amid Strong Credit Growth

The Bulgarian National Bank (BNB) has confirmed that the countercyclical capital buffer for credit risk exposures in Bulgaria is set to remain at 2 percent in the first quarter of 2027

Business » Finance | January 1, 2026, Thursday // 23:00

Food Vouchers in Bulgaria to Converted to Euros Without Increase

In Bulgaria, the maximum value of food vouchers is set at 102.26 euros following the currency conversion, without any increase in the nominal amount.

Society | January 1, 2026, Thursday // 23:00

Cheers to 2026 from Novinite.com

As the clock prepares to strike midnight and we bid farewell to 2025, all of us at Novinite.

Novinite Insider | January 1, 2026, Thursday // 00:01

Tourism in Bulgaria Expected to Grow in 2026

Tourism remains a stable and steadily developing sector in Bulgaria, with further growth anticipated in 2026

Business » Tourism | December 31, 2025, Wednesday // 23:00
More from Environment

Bulgaria Faces Strong Winds and Cold Snap as Weather Warnings Issued

The National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology has issued a combined orange and yellow wind warning covering nearly all of Bulgaria, signaling strong and potentially hazardous winds

Society » Environment | December 27, 2025, Saturday // 18:52

Snow and Ice Paralyze Roads Across Bulgaria, Traffic Incidents Reported Nationwide

Snow and ice are complicating traffic conditions across nearly the entire country, with multiple incidents reported and authorities urging drivers to exercise extreme caution.

Society » Environment | December 25, 2025, Thursday // 14:21

White Christmas Ahead: Snow, Strong Winds and an Icy Start to 2026 in Bulgaria

The days leading up to Christmas will start under mostly overcast skies, with foggy conditions expected during the mornings and reduced visibility in many areas. No precipitation is forecast for the first two days of the week

Society » Environment | December 23, 2025, Tuesday // 12:00

Bulgaria Faces Foggy Start on Tuesday Before Brighter Skies in the Southwest

Tuesday will begin under persistent fog and low cloud cover across much of Bulgaria’s plains and low-lying areas, according to the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology’s forecast for December 23.

Society » Environment | December 22, 2025, Monday // 17:26

Snow and Cold on the Horizon: Bulgaria Braces for Sub-Zero Temperatures Next Week

Next week in Bulgaria, cloudy skies will dominate much of the country, with fog persisting in several regions. Rain showers are expected in the eastern half, while Southwestern Bulgaria will see mostly sunny weather, though valleys and lowlands may experi

Society » Environment | December 21, 2025, Sunday // 10:34

Bulgaria Welcomes Astronomical Winter with Snow and Cooler Temperatures

Astronomical winter officially begins in Bulgaria on Sunday, December 21, at 5:03 p.m. local time, marking the shortest day of the year. In Sofia, daylight will last just 9 hours and 3 minutes, according to Pencho Markishki from the Institute of Astronomy

Society » Environment | December 20, 2025, Saturday // 13:24
