China Flexes Military Muscle Around Taiwan as Tensions Rise Over US Weapons Sales

China has begun a large-scale, multi-branch military exercise around Taiwan, underscoring Beijing’s long-standing claim that the island is an inseparable part of its territory. The drills, launched on Monday and code-named “Justice Mission 2025,” are being conducted by the People’s Liberation Army’s Eastern Theatre Command and involve coordinated operations across several branches of the Chinese military.

According to official statements carried by China Daily, the exercise brings together ground forces, the air force, the navy, missile units and other military components in a joint operational format. Senior Colonel Shi Yi, spokesperson for the Eastern Theatre Command, said the drills include combined air and maritime patrols, simulated strikes against designated hostile targets, blockades of strategically important ports and areas, and deterrence actions around the outer edges of the operational zone.

Shi explained that aircraft and naval vessels are manoeuvring around Taiwan from multiple directions, while different service branches are practising joint strike scenarios. The aim, he said, is to assess rapid deployment capabilities, coordination between forces, and full-spectrum operational control in a complex combat environment. Fighter jets, bombers and unmanned aerial vehicles are being deployed alongside long-range rocket forces, with exercises focused on engaging mobile ground targets and carrying out precision strikes on key objectives in the airspace and waters of the central Taiwan Strait.

Chinese officials described the drills as a clear warning directed at what Beijing calls “Taiwan independence” forces, as well as at what it views as external interference in the Taiwan issue. Shi characterised the operation as a necessary measure to defend China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. In parallel, the Eastern Theatre Command released a poster titled “Shield of Justice, Smashing Illusion,” reinforcing the political messaging around the exercise.

The timing of the manoeuvres follows a decision by the US administration under President Donald Trump to approve a major arms package for Taiwan on December 18. According to the US State Department, the proposed sales are worth USD 11.1 billion, equivalent to roughly EUR 10.2 billion or about BGN 19.9 billion, and include medium-range missiles, howitzers and drones. The broader plan reportedly covers up to eight separate arms packages, including HIMARS rocket systems, anti-tank missiles and additional unmanned systems.

Beijing has strongly criticised the US move, arguing that it violates the one-China principle and the three China-US Joint Communiqués, interferes in China’s internal affairs and undermines its sovereignty. In response, China announced sanctions last week against US defence-related entities. The Chinese Foreign Ministry said measures would be imposed on 20 American defence companies and 10 senior executives involved in supplying weapons to Taiwan in recent years, under China’s Anti-Foreign Sanctions Law, with immediate effect.

Taiwan, for its part, reacted sharply to the Chinese drills. The island’s Ministry of National Defence described the exercise as an “irrational provocation” that threatens regional stability. In a statement posted on X, the Taiwanese defence minister said rapid response exercises were under way, with forces placed on high alert to defend the Republic of China and ensure the safety of its population, while condemning Beijing’s actions as detrimental to peace in the region.