China Flexes Military Muscle Around Taiwan as Tensions Rise Over US Weapons Sales

World | December 29, 2025, Monday // 10:19
Bulgaria: China Flexes Military Muscle Around Taiwan as Tensions Rise Over US Weapons Sales

China has begun a large-scale, multi-branch military exercise around Taiwan, underscoring Beijing’s long-standing claim that the island is an inseparable part of its territory. The drills, launched on Monday and code-named “Justice Mission 2025,” are being conducted by the People’s Liberation Army’s Eastern Theatre Command and involve coordinated operations across several branches of the Chinese military.

According to official statements carried by China Daily, the exercise brings together ground forces, the air force, the navy, missile units and other military components in a joint operational format. Senior Colonel Shi Yi, spokesperson for the Eastern Theatre Command, said the drills include combined air and maritime patrols, simulated strikes against designated hostile targets, blockades of strategically important ports and areas, and deterrence actions around the outer edges of the operational zone.

Shi explained that aircraft and naval vessels are manoeuvring around Taiwan from multiple directions, while different service branches are practising joint strike scenarios. The aim, he said, is to assess rapid deployment capabilities, coordination between forces, and full-spectrum operational control in a complex combat environment. Fighter jets, bombers and unmanned aerial vehicles are being deployed alongside long-range rocket forces, with exercises focused on engaging mobile ground targets and carrying out precision strikes on key objectives in the airspace and waters of the central Taiwan Strait.

Chinese officials described the drills as a clear warning directed at what Beijing calls “Taiwan independence” forces, as well as at what it views as external interference in the Taiwan issue. Shi characterised the operation as a necessary measure to defend China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. In parallel, the Eastern Theatre Command released a poster titled “Shield of Justice, Smashing Illusion,” reinforcing the political messaging around the exercise.

The timing of the manoeuvres follows a decision by the US administration under President Donald Trump to approve a major arms package for Taiwan on December 18. According to the US State Department, the proposed sales are worth USD 11.1 billion, equivalent to roughly EUR 10.2 billion or about BGN 19.9 billion, and include medium-range missiles, howitzers and drones. The broader plan reportedly covers up to eight separate arms packages, including HIMARS rocket systems, anti-tank missiles and additional unmanned systems.

Beijing has strongly criticised the US move, arguing that it violates the one-China principle and the three China-US Joint Communiqués, interferes in China’s internal affairs and undermines its sovereignty. In response, China announced sanctions last week against US defence-related entities. The Chinese Foreign Ministry said measures would be imposed on 20 American defence companies and 10 senior executives involved in supplying weapons to Taiwan in recent years, under China’s Anti-Foreign Sanctions Law, with immediate effect.

Taiwan, for its part, reacted sharply to the Chinese drills. The island’s Ministry of National Defence described the exercise as an “irrational provocation” that threatens regional stability. In a statement posted on X, the Taiwanese defence minister said rapid response exercises were under way, with forces placed on high alert to defend the Republic of China and ensure the safety of its population, while condemning Beijing’s actions as detrimental to peace in the region.

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: China, Taiwan, drills

Related Articles:

Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei Sci-Tech Innovation Embarks on A New Drive

Zhongguancun in Beijing is abuzz with innovation, pulsing with the momentum of high-quality development.

World | December 4, 2026, Friday // 23:00

Resurgence of Militarism in Japan: A Growing Challenge to Post-War Order

Despite the Potsdam Declaration and Japan's pacifist constitution, which emphasize preventing a return to militaristic aggression, Japan has in recent years downplayed crimes of military aggression, revised its security policies and accelerated moves to a

World | January 3, 2026, Saturday // 23:00

New EU Rule: Small Shipments to Face Fixed 3-Euro Customs Fee in Bulgaria

Starting July 1, 2026, Bulgaria will apply a fixed customs fee of 3 euros (approximately 6 leva) to each individual item in “small shipments” valued up to 150 euros

World » EU | December 17, 2025, Wednesday // 12:02

Trump Urges Japan PM Sanae Takaichi To Avoid Escalating Tensions With China Over Taiwan

US President Donald Trump recently spoke with Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi over the phone, urging her to avoid escalating tensions with China regarding Taiwan

World | November 27, 2025, Thursday // 12:30

G7 Foreign Ministers Raise Concerns Over China, Pledge Support to Ukraine

The Foreign Ministers of the Group of Seven (G7) democracies voiced concern over China’s expanding military capabilities and underscored their determination to create alternatives to Beijing’s dominance

World | November 14, 2025, Friday // 10:24

'We Have a Deal': Trump Announces Trade Breakthrough with China

US President Donald Trump announced on Thursday that Washington and Beijing have reached a landmark one-year trade pact, marking a significant step toward easing economic tensions between the world’s two largest economies

World | October 30, 2025, Thursday // 08:52
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from World

Zelensky Rules Out Territorial Concessions, Says Ukraine Cannot Simply Withdraw from Donbas

President Volodymyr Zelensky has stated that Ukraine cannot simply abandon its territories as part of any peace agreement with Russia, stressing that such a move would violate Ukrainian law and, more importantly, ignore the human reality on the ground

World » Ukraine | December 30, 2025, Tuesday // 10:30

Ukraine Denies Alleged Drone Strike on Putin’s Residence, Calls It Russian Pretext

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has firmly rejected Russian claims that Ukrainian drones attempted to attack a state residence of Russian President Vladimir Putin

World » Russia | December 29, 2025, Monday // 22:03

Bulgaria Secures €1.47 Billion from EU Recovery Fund in Third NRRP Payment

Bulgaria has received EUR 1.47 billion from the European Commission as part of the third tranche under the National Recovery and Resilience Plan, the Government Information Service announced

World » EU | December 29, 2025, Monday // 17:36

Kremlin Demands Ukraine Pull Back from Donbas as Ceasefire Condition, Zelensky Highlights Remaining Issues

The Kremlin has made clear that its prerequisite for a halt in hostilities is Ukraine’s full withdrawal of armed forces from Donbas. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov clarified that the “responsible” decision referenced by Vladimir Putin’s aide

World » Ukraine | December 29, 2025, Monday // 14:18

Euro Transition Tips for Bulgaria: Lessons from Croatia on Prices and Using Small Banknotes

Ana Knežević, president of the Consumer Protection Association in Zagreb, shared lessons from Croatia’s adoption of the euro in 2023, highlighting issues with change and price rounding that could guide Bulgarian consumers and merchants.

World » EU | December 29, 2025, Monday // 12:06

Much Talk, Little Outcome: Peace Efforts Yield No Breakthrough on Ukraine

US President Donald Trump said that Russian President Vladimir Putin has not accepted the idea of a ceasefire during a possible Ukrainian referendum on a proposed peace plan

World » Ukraine | December 29, 2025, Monday // 09:53
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria