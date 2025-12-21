Vucic Accepts Protest Demands, Confirms Early Parliamentary Elections in Serbia

World » SOUTHEAST EUROPE | December 28, 2025, Sunday // 23:54
Bulgaria: Vucic Accepts Protest Demands, Confirms Early Parliamentary Elections in Serbia

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic announced on Sunday evening that he has accepted the central demand of the ongoing protests, confirming that early parliamentary elections will be held next year. Speaking in front of the National Assembly building in central Belgrade, Vucic said the decision was made in response to protesters’ calls, while expressing confidence that the ruling camp would prevail at the ballot box across the country.

Addressing supporters, the president stated that elections would take place soon and argued that his opponents would be disappointed once the votes were counted. He framed the political confrontation as one between, in his words, strength, faith and unity on one side and hatred on the other. Vucic also predicted that the coming year would be among the most successful in Serbia’s modern history, highlighting planned investments in road and railway infrastructure as key achievements.

Vucic stressed that he was proud the protests had passed without fatalities, drawing a comparison with violent demonstrations abroad, including France’s “yellow vest” movement, where deaths occurred. He underlined that maintaining public order had been a priority and said this distinguished Serbia’s situation from similar unrest in other European countries.

The president said he remained committed to what he described as a political struggle against forces seeking to undermine the state. He claimed that over the past year Serbia had seen repeated violent incidents linked to protests, including attacks on offices of the Serbian Progressive Party and assaults on individuals. According to Vucic, his supporters deliberately avoided responding with force, choosing instead to protect the country’s image and stability.

He added that while protesters themselves were not harmed, those who, in his words, defended Serbia suffered serious injuries, including wounds caused by knives and firearms. Vucic reiterated that his government would continue its work and construction projects, rejecting accusations that it was intimidated by street pressure.

Concluding his remarks, Vucic described the past year as the most difficult of his political career, saying he had faced numerous false accusations. He credited the support of Serbia’s citizens for giving him the strength to endure and continue governing. He also paid tribute to people and veterans whom he said had stood up for Serbia, thanking them publicly for their actions and loyalty.

Southeast Europe » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Serbia, Vucic, protests, elections

Related Articles:

Hungary Votes This Year: Signs That Orban’s Long Rule May Be Ending

With parliamentary elections scheduled for this year, Hungary is entering a tense political phase. For the first time since taking power 15 years ago, Prime Minister Viktor Orban faces a real risk of defeat

World » EU | January 4, 2026, Sunday // 23:00

Bulgaria Weighs March and April Dates for Possible Early Parliamentary Elections

The constitutional process for forming a new government is expected to begin after January 5, when the procedure for handing out parliamentary mandates officially starts

Politics | December 21, 2025, Sunday // 11:16

Bulgaria's Borissov: Machines or Paper, GERB Will Win Anyway

In a recent Facebook address, GERB leader Boyko Borissov dismissed concerns over the choice of voting methods for upcoming elections

Politics | December 19, 2025, Friday // 13:32

Bulgaria's President Revealed When First Government Mandate Will Be Handed Over

President Rumen Radev has concluded consultations with all political parties represented in the National Assembly and emphasized the need for urgent measures to restore trust in the electoral proces

Politics | December 19, 2025, Friday // 11:00

Public Sector in Bulgaria on Edge: Trade Union Warns of Strikes as 2026 Budget Fails

The Coordination Council of the Confederation of Independent Trade Unions in Bulgaria (CITUB) has expressed strong condemnation of the National Assembly’s failure to pass the 2026 state budget, the Public Health Insurance Fund budget, and the National Hea

Politics | December 19, 2025, Friday // 10:39

Thousands Flood Sofia Center, Call for Machine Voting and Free Elections

Thousands of people gathered in central Sofia on Thursday evening for a protest calling for fair and free elections. The rally was announced a day earlier by the leader of “We Continue the Change,” Asen Vassilev, and took place in the area around the Tria

Politics | December 19, 2025, Friday // 09:30
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Southeast Europe

Croatia to Take Full Control of Its Airspace Protection from January 2026

Croatia will assume full responsibility for monitoring and protecting its national airspace from January 1, 2026, deploying its Rafale fighter jets within NATO’s integrated air and missile defence framework,

World » Southeast Europe | December 28, 2025, Sunday // 15:01

Turmoil and Transition: Key Events in the Balkans in 2025

The Balkans experienced a turbulent 2025, with political upheavals, natural disasters, tragic incidents, and social unrest shaping the year

World » Southeast Europe | December 27, 2025, Saturday // 16:02

Greece Sets New Tourism Revenue Records

Greece is on track for yet another record-breaking year in tourism in 2025, despite ongoing labor shortages in the sector, Greek Tourism Minister Olga Kefaloyani said on Sunday

World » Southeast Europe | December 22, 2025, Monday // 13:02

Romania Launches NATO Hub to Boost Arms Flow for Ukraine

Romania is establishing a new NATO-controlled logistics hub to support military supplies for Ukraine, according to information published by defenseromania.ro, citing Maik Keller, Deputy Commander of the NATO Security and Training Mission in Ukraine.

World » Southeast Europe | December 22, 2025, Monday // 11:02

Turkish Opposition Leader Points to Bulgaria as Economic Benchmark

The chairman of Turkey’s main opposition force, the Republican People’s Party, Özgür Özel, publicly highlighted the stronger economic position of Bulgaria and Greece, using the comparison to criticize the state of Turkey’s economy.

World » Southeast Europe | December 21, 2025, Sunday // 20:54

Greece Tightens Traffic Controls: Fines Issued Instantly Under New Digital System

Greece has introduced new rules that fundamentally change how traffic violations are recorded and fined, with penalties now issued almost immediately through a unified digital system.

World » Southeast Europe | December 21, 2025, Sunday // 20:46
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria