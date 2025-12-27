'Invasion of the Giant Bugs' - World-Famous Exhibition Opens At Sofia Central Station

Society » CULTURE | December 28, 2025, Sunday // 14:57
Bulgaria: 'Invasion of the Giant Bugs' - World-Famous Exhibition Opens At Sofia Central Station @Firoiu Dan Nicolae

Central Station - Sofia is transformed into a soaring, buzzing microcosm, thanks to  the official opening of the world-famous exhibition "Invasion of the Giant Bugs",  which opened its doors on December 10. Created by Mr. Dan Firoiu, founder of the internationally  recognized Bulgarian company "Coco Agency", this spectacular, animated exhibition,  which has captivated over 1.2 million visitors in China, Canada, the USA and  Romania, is finally arriving in Bulgaria. 

The exhibition invites visitors to an unforgettable adventure, during which they shrink  to the size of insects to walk through a magically decorated world with towering  mushrooms reaching up to 5 meters in height. 

Guests of the exhibition will come face to face with 24 colossal, hyper-realistic and  animated insects from around the world, most of which move and make sounds,  breathing life into the complex world of arthropods. 

Exhibition highlights: 

- A breathtakingly beautiful 3-meter-tall praying mantis 

- A glittering scorpion stretching an impressive 4 meters in length - A charmingly large ladybug covering 2 square meters 

"Invasion of the Giant Bugs" is held in special collaboration with the Cherni Osam  Natural History Museum, which will present an exhibition area "Green Heritage  from the Heart of the Balkans" - realistic models of plants from the untouched  nature of the Central Balkans, created using the "ceramic floristry" method. The  exhibition also provides a glimpse into the 50-year history of one of the few natural  history museums in Europe located in a mountain village. 

The overall educational experience during the exhibition is complemented by an  extensive educational corner with over 300 exhibits of real herbarium insects. 

“The goal of this exhibition, which I am proud to direct, is to inspire wonder and  respect for the natural world,” said Mr. Dan-Nicolae Firoiu, owner of Coco Agency  and creative driver of the project, whose work on cultural projects has been  recognized in over 35 countries around the world. “We are truly excited to present  this spectacular, educational experience in Bulgaria and to show future generations  one of the most unique exhibitions of bugs and insects in the world.” 

Practical information: 

The exhibition “Giant Bugs” is the perfect winter experience for the whole family,  including a special area with a colorful ball pool for the little ones and a comfortable  relaxation corner for parents. 

Period: December 10, 2025 - March 31, 2026 

Location: "Children's Exhibition Center", Sofia Central Railway Station Opening hours: every day from 10:00 to 18:00 

 

Culture » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: bugs, Central Station, Bulgaria, sofia

Related Articles:

By 2030, Most New Bulgarian Jobs Will Demand Medium and High-Level Skills

By 2030, the majority of new jobs in Bulgaria are expected to require medium and high-level qualifications, driven by the ongoing green and circular economic transition and accelerated digitalization.

Business | January 3, 2026, Saturday // 23:00

Bulgaria Joins EU’s Secure Satellite Network to Monitor Space Debris

Bulgaria has officially joined the European Union’s secure satellite system, gaining access to a coordinated mechanism for managing radio frequencies and orbital resources, as well as the capacity to use secure satellite communications at a continental le

World » EU | January 2, 2026, Friday // 23:00

Countercyclical Capital Requirement in Bulgaria Remains at 2% Amid Strong Credit Growth

The Bulgarian National Bank (BNB) has confirmed that the countercyclical capital buffer for credit risk exposures in Bulgaria is set to remain at 2 percent in the first quarter of 2027

Business » Finance | January 1, 2026, Thursday // 23:00

Food Vouchers in Bulgaria to Converted to Euros Without Increase

In Bulgaria, the maximum value of food vouchers is set at 102.26 euros following the currency conversion, without any increase in the nominal amount.

Society | January 1, 2026, Thursday // 23:00

Sofia Introduces Optional Night Transport Card for Long-Term Pass Holders

Starting in January, passengers holding long-term public transport subscriptions in Sofia will have the option to add an extra card covering all night lines, the Central Transport Authority announced

Society | January 1, 2026, Thursday // 23:00

Cheers to 2026 from Novinite.com

As the clock prepares to strike midnight and we bid farewell to 2025, all of us at Novinite.

Novinite Insider | January 1, 2026, Thursday // 00:01
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Culture

Bulgaria Marks St. Stephen’s Day, Honoring the First Christian Martyr and Closing the Christmas Cycle

On St. Stephen’s Day, observed on the third day of Christmas, the Orthodox Church commemorates the first Christian martyr, closing the traditional cycle of year-end Christian celebrations

Society » Culture | December 27, 2025, Saturday // 10:33

Christmas Day in Bulgaria: A Celebration of Family and Feast

After the quiet, meatless traditions of Christmas Eve, Christmas Day in Bulgaria bursts into life with joy, abundance, and the unmistakable aroma of roasting meat filling homes across the country

Society » Culture | December 25, 2025, Thursday // 09:33

Svinsko Sas Zele: Bulgaria's Ultimate Comfort Dish

When Bulgarians talk about real home cooking, svinsko sas zele—pork with cabbage—always comes up.

Society » Culture | December 25, 2025, Thursday // 09:26

Bob Chorba: The Hearty Bean Soup of Bulgarian Christmas Eve

If there's one dish that defines Bulgarian Christmas Eve, it's bob chorba—a rich, satisfying bean soup that has warmed Bulgarian homes for centuries.

Society » Culture | December 24, 2025, Wednesday // 12:00

Sodena Pitka: Bulgaria's Traditional Christmas Eve Bread

There's something magical about sodena pitka, the traditional Bulgarian bread that graces tables on Christmas Eve.

Society » Culture | December 24, 2025, Wednesday // 11:27

Christmas Eve in Bulgaria: A Night of Tradition and Togetherness

If you've never experienced Бъдни вечер (Badni vecher) in Bulgaria, you're missing out on one of the most beautiful and meaningful celebrations in Bulgarian culture.

Society » Culture | December 24, 2025, Wednesday // 10:00
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria