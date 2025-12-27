'Invasion of the Giant Bugs' - World-Famous Exhibition Opens At Sofia Central Station

Central Station - Sofia is transformed into a soaring, buzzing microcosm, thanks to the official opening of the world-famous exhibition "Invasion of the Giant Bugs", which opened its doors on December 10. Created by Mr. Dan Firoiu, founder of the internationally recognized Bulgarian company "Coco Agency", this spectacular, animated exhibition, which has captivated over 1.2 million visitors in China, Canada, the USA and Romania, is finally arriving in Bulgaria.

The exhibition invites visitors to an unforgettable adventure, during which they shrink to the size of insects to walk through a magically decorated world with towering mushrooms reaching up to 5 meters in height.

Guests of the exhibition will come face to face with 24 colossal, hyper-realistic and animated insects from around the world, most of which move and make sounds, breathing life into the complex world of arthropods.

Exhibition highlights:

- A breathtakingly beautiful 3-meter-tall praying mantis

- A glittering scorpion stretching an impressive 4 meters in length - A charmingly large ladybug covering 2 square meters

"Invasion of the Giant Bugs" is held in special collaboration with the Cherni Osam Natural History Museum, which will present an exhibition area "Green Heritage from the Heart of the Balkans" - realistic models of plants from the untouched nature of the Central Balkans, created using the "ceramic floristry" method. The exhibition also provides a glimpse into the 50-year history of one of the few natural history museums in Europe located in a mountain village.

The overall educational experience during the exhibition is complemented by an extensive educational corner with over 300 exhibits of real herbarium insects.

“The goal of this exhibition, which I am proud to direct, is to inspire wonder and respect for the natural world,” said Mr. Dan-Nicolae Firoiu, owner of Coco Agency and creative driver of the project, whose work on cultural projects has been recognized in over 35 countries around the world. “We are truly excited to present this spectacular, educational experience in Bulgaria and to show future generations one of the most unique exhibitions of bugs and insects in the world.”

Practical information:

The exhibition “Giant Bugs” is the perfect winter experience for the whole family, including a special area with a colorful ball pool for the little ones and a comfortable relaxation corner for parents.

Period: December 10, 2025 - March 31, 2026

Location: "Children's Exhibition Center", Sofia Central Railway Station Opening hours: every day from 10:00 to 18:00