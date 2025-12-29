Croatia to Take Full Control of Its Airspace Protection from January 2026

World » SOUTHEAST EUROPE | December 28, 2025, Sunday // 15:01
Bulgaria: Croatia to Take Full Control of Its Airspace Protection from January 2026

Croatia will assume full responsibility for monitoring and protecting its national airspace from January 1, 2026, deploying its Rafale fighter jets within NATO’s integrated air and missile defence framework, NATINAMDS. The announcement was made by the Croatian Ministry of Defence, as cited by HINA.

According to the ministry, the transition follows an intensive training period linked to the introduction of the Rafale aircraft into active service. As a result, Croatian air force personnel have now achieved the required operational readiness to carry out air policing missions in peacetime conditions.

Airspace surveillance and protection will be conducted continuously, 24 hours a day and seven days a week, in line with NATO procedures and Croatia’s national defence regulations.

Croatia purchased 12 second-hand Rafale F3R fighter jets from France in 2021 under a deal worth 1.13 billion euros (approximately 2.21 billion leva). The first aircraft was delivered in 2023, with the final jet arriving in April this year, completing the fleet.

While Croatian pilots were undergoing training, responsibility for safeguarding the country’s airspace was temporarily transferred to NATO allies. Italy and Hungary provided this support under technical agreements between defence ministries, deploying Italian Air Force Eurofighter jets and Hungarian Air Force Gripen aircraft.

The Ministry of Defence stressed that Croatia did not bear any financial burden during this interim period. Under NATO arrangements, allied countries are permitted to conduct air policing missions for neighbouring member states without charging for the service.

Southeast Europe » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Croatia, Rafale, NATO, skies

Related Articles:

US Transcripts Reveal Putin’s NATO Overtures and Early Claims That Ukraine Was 'Artificial'

|

NATO Warns Russia May Be Targeting Starlink with Space Weapons

|

Russia Targets Bulgaria: 'Your Country Could Become a Frontline'

|

Romania Launches NATO Hub to Boost Arms Flow for Ukraine

|

Russia Ends Military Agreements with Bulgaria and 10 Other NATO Countries

|

US Eyes NATO Article 5 Protection for Ukraine Amid Peace Talks

|
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Southeast Europe

Vucic Accepts Protest Demands, Confirms Early Parliamentary Elections in Serbia

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic announced on Sunday evening that he has accepted the central demand of the ongoing protests, confirming that early parliamentary elections will be held next year.

World » Southeast Europe | December 29, 2025, Monday // 11:54

Turmoil and Transition: Key Events in the Balkans in 2025

The Balkans experienced a turbulent 2025, with political upheavals, natural disasters, tragic incidents, and social unrest shaping the year

World » Southeast Europe | December 27, 2025, Saturday // 16:02

Greece Sets New Tourism Revenue Records

Greece is on track for yet another record-breaking year in tourism in 2025, despite ongoing labor shortages in the sector, Greek Tourism Minister Olga Kefaloyani said on Sunday

World » Southeast Europe | December 22, 2025, Monday // 13:02

Romania Launches NATO Hub to Boost Arms Flow for Ukraine

Romania is establishing a new NATO-controlled logistics hub to support military supplies for Ukraine, according to information published by defenseromania.ro, citing Maik Keller, Deputy Commander of the NATO Security and Training Mission in Ukraine.

World » Southeast Europe | December 22, 2025, Monday // 11:02

Turkish Opposition Leader Points to Bulgaria as Economic Benchmark

The chairman of Turkey’s main opposition force, the Republican People’s Party, Özgür Özel, publicly highlighted the stronger economic position of Bulgaria and Greece, using the comparison to criticize the state of Turkey’s economy.

World » Southeast Europe | December 21, 2025, Sunday // 20:54

Greece Tightens Traffic Controls: Fines Issued Instantly Under New Digital System

Greece has introduced new rules that fundamentally change how traffic violations are recorded and fined, with penalties now issued almost immediately through a unified digital system.

World » Southeast Europe | December 21, 2025, Sunday // 20:46
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria