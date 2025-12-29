Croatia to Take Full Control of Its Airspace Protection from January 2026
Croatia will assume full responsibility for monitoring and protecting its national airspace from January 1, 2026, deploying its Rafale fighter jets within NATO’s integrated air and missile defence framework, NATINAMDS. The announcement was made by the Croatian Ministry of Defence, as cited by HINA.
According to the ministry, the transition follows an intensive training period linked to the introduction of the Rafale aircraft into active service. As a result, Croatian air force personnel have now achieved the required operational readiness to carry out air policing missions in peacetime conditions.
Airspace surveillance and protection will be conducted continuously, 24 hours a day and seven days a week, in line with NATO procedures and Croatia’s national defence regulations.
Croatia purchased 12 second-hand Rafale F3R fighter jets from France in 2021 under a deal worth 1.13 billion euros (approximately 2.21 billion leva). The first aircraft was delivered in 2023, with the final jet arriving in April this year, completing the fleet.
While Croatian pilots were undergoing training, responsibility for safeguarding the country’s airspace was temporarily transferred to NATO allies. Italy and Hungary provided this support under technical agreements between defence ministries, deploying Italian Air Force Eurofighter jets and Hungarian Air Force Gripen aircraft.
The Ministry of Defence stressed that Croatia did not bear any financial burden during this interim period. Under NATO arrangements, allied countries are permitted to conduct air policing missions for neighbouring member states without charging for the service.
