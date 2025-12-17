How Families in Bulgaria Can Help Children Understand the Switch to the Euro

Playing “shop” at home is among the most effective ways for parents to help young children understand the currency change Bulgaria will make on January 1, 2026. Setting up a small store using euros allows children to become familiar with the new coins and banknotes and to practise simple calculations, financial consultant Natalia Todorova told BTA in connection with the replacement of the lev by the euro. She adds that this period is also suitable for making a new piggy bank together for euro savings, or even starting a family saving challenge.

According to Todorova, parents should deliberately set aside time to talk about the change, as it can be confusing for children to grasp that switching currencies does not mean losing money, but only using a different unit of measurement. She explains that children often associate smaller numbers with lower value, which may trigger fears such as believing that half of their savings have disappeared. Using simple and concrete comparisons helps overcome this. Todorova likens the euro change to measuring length: a room does not become larger when measured in feet instead of metres, it is simply expressed differently.

Children absorb financial concepts most easily through everyday situations. Family games, joint activities and small challenges help them gradually develop skills such as planning, saving, distributing expenses, making choices between needs and desires, and understanding money as a means to reach goals rather than an end in itself.

When it comes to younger children, Todorova recommends first showing them what the new money looks like, examining coins and banknotes together so they feel confident recognising them. Parents can calculate together what can be bought with pocket money or savings, and look at real prices shown in both euros and leva, whether in shops or online toy stores. The euro transition offers a natural opportunity to strengthen financial literacy at home by building on children’s curiosity. From the beginning of 2026, pocket money can be given directly in euros, which may actually simplify things for children.

Joint shopping trips are also useful, especially when price tags show both currencies. This helps children see the difference between what they would like to buy and what they can realistically afford within their budget. For older children, the currency change can open conversations about more complex topics such as inflation, saving, investing and long-term financial planning, subjects that often remain abstract without discussion at home.

Todorova also believes the euro transition is a good moment for parents to reflect on their own financial habits. She points out that regardless of whether money is counted in leva or euros, budgeting, saving and investing remain essential skills. Focusing only on prices can distract from the fact that inflation affects savings as well as spending, she notes, and encourages families to think about how their money is managed and whether it is working effectively for them.

Another aspect parents should be aware of is the psychology of numbers. Smaller figures in euros can create a sense of “lighter” spending. Keeping a household budget in euros helps families adjust faster and plan more accurately. Todorova adds that some children may find the transition emotionally difficult, especially if they associate value strongly with the physical form of the lev. She suggests allowing children to keep a lev coin or stotinka as a souvenir, which can ease the sense of loss and help them understand that value lies not in the coin itself, but in how it is used.

On the subject of education, Todorova says changes related to the euro should ideally have been introduced at the start of the current school year, giving students and families enough time to adapt. In practice, textbooks have not yet been updated, and mathematics problems involving euros are still missing, including visual examples of euro banknotes. Although the topic is not formally included in the curriculum, students are already asking questions.

She explains that different age groups need different approaches. Younger pupils should focus on recognising and using coins and banknotes. Middle school students need practical understanding of prices and dual currency display. Upper secondary students should explore the broader picture, including economic stability, eurozone membership and its effects. For the oldest students, the goal should be to stimulate critical thinking, encourage them to seek reliable information and form well-argued opinions.

Since the start of the school year, Todorova says that nearly all invitations she receives to speak in schools are related to the euro. A year earlier, the topic was barely discussed, and some teachers were hesitant about how parents might react. She warns that politicising the debate into “for or against” the euro risks sidelining education and freezing discussions, instead of promoting understanding and knowledge. Involving children and young people actively, she concludes, builds not only knowledge but also confidence to make informed choices about their future.

Bulgaria will officially adopt the euro and become the 21st member of the eurozone on January 1, 2026.