Bulgaria Four Days from the Euro: How Taxes and Fees Will Be Paid After the Changeover

With the introduction of the euro, all payments to the state budget and to municipalities – including taxes, fees and other public obligations – will be made in the single European currency. The only exception applies during the one-month period of dual circulation, when both the lev and the euro will be accepted after the official changeover.

The currency used in tax declarations will depend on which currency was in force at the end of the tax period concerned. If that period ends during the dual circulation phase, the amounts must be declared in euros. This rule applies regardless of when the declaration itself is submitted.

Rules for declarations after the euro changeover

Under Article 50 of the Law on the Introduction of the Euro, all values in tax and social security declarations, as well as in other documents referring to past periods, must be stated in the official currency valid at the end of the relevant tax or insurance period. For periods falling between January 1 and January 31, 2026, declarations will obligatorily be completed in euros. For all future tax periods, submissions will also be made in euros, as this will be the official currency at the time.

For documents issued under the Tax and Social Security Procedure Code after January 1, 2026, but relating to earlier periods, the figures will still be shown in leva. However, any amounts due for payment or subject to refund will be calculated and indicated in euros, using the fixed conversion rate of 1 euro = 1.95583 leva.

Corrective declarations will follow the same logic. They must be completed in the currency that was official at the end of the period being corrected, regardless of when the correction is submitted.

More detailed guidance on these procedures is set out in the Accounting Guidelines prepared by the Non-Financial Sector Working Group under the Coordination Council for Bulgaria’s preparation for eurozone membership, led by the Ministry of Economy and Industry.