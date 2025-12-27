Eurozone to Mint More Coins for Bulgaria as Country Joins Single Currency

World » EU | December 27, 2025, Saturday // 17:33
Bulgaria: Eurozone to Mint More Coins for Bulgaria as Country Joins Single Currency

The eurozone is set to increase the number of coins produced for Bulgaria as the country prepares to join the single currency. In recent years, annual euro coin production has typically reached around two billion euros. For 2025, the authorized limit was 2.17 billion euros, but production climbed to 2.6 billion euros, largely due to Croatia’s eurozone entry, according to the German news agency DPA.

In 2026, euro coins for circulation are planned at a total value of 1.9 billion euros, with additional coins of numismatic value estimated at over 511 million euros. Germany is expected to mint the largest share again, producing coins worth 558 million euros, including numismatic coins valued at 203.5 million euros. France follows with 342 million euros, while Spain ranks third with 299 million euros. Bulgaria, as a new eurozone member, will mint coins worth just over 164 million euros, almost entirely for everyday use.

The role of cents is under debate. Germany continues producing one- and two-cent coins, unlike the United States, which stopped minting one-cent coins in November 2025 after 230 years, encouraging retailers to round prices to the nearest five cents. Similar rounding practices exist in countries such as Finland, the Netherlands, Slovakia, Ireland, Italy, Belgium, and Estonia.

In March 2025, the German Bundesbank proposed a rounding system that could have made one- and two-cent coins redundant, but the plan was never implemented. DPA notes that unrounded prices remain an important marketing tool in retail, and any abolition of small euro coins would require approval at the European level.

EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Eurozone, coins

Related Articles:

From Leva to Euro: Children in Plovdiv Practice Currency Through Games and Projects

In Plovdiv, students at Tsar Simeon the Great Secondary School are learning about the euro and how to handle money ahead of Bulgaria’s entry into the eurozone

Society » Education | December 29, 2025, Monday // 23:00

Bulgaria Prepares for Euro: How to Handle Coins and Small Change

With Bulgaria set to join the eurozone in less than a week, many citizens are wondering what to do with their accumulated small change.

Business » Finance | December 27, 2025, Saturday // 14:02

Craze in Bulgaria: Euro Starter Kits Sold Online for 40 Leva Despite €10.23 Value

As Bulgaria prepares to join the eurozone on January 1, 2026, businesses and consumers are making last-minute adjustments for the currency switch.

Business » Finance | December 24, 2025, Wednesday // 09:36

Bulgarian MP: Euro Adoption Positive in Long Term, Early Months May Face Challenges

Martin Dimitrov, MP from “We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria” (WCC-DB) appeared on Nova TV to discuss the country’s preparedness for the euro, economic risks, budgetary issues, and the relationship between the state and business, as well as Bulgar

Business » Finance | December 23, 2025, Tuesday // 09:31

ECB to Celebrate Bulgaria’s Eurozone Entry with Special Light Display

The European Central Bank will mark Bulgaria’s upcoming accession to the eurozone with a special illumination of its southern facade in Frankfurt, overlooking the Main River, European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde announced on Facebook

World » EU | December 22, 2025, Monday // 14:53

Bulgaria Presents Newly Minted Euro Coins to EU Leaders

Outgoing Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov presented sets of Bulgaria’s newly minted euro coins to the heads of the European Commission, European Parliament and European Council, as well as to EU leaders, during his visit to Brussels for a European Council

Politics | December 19, 2025, Friday // 10:07
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from EU

EU Withholds €152 Million from Bulgaria’s Recovery Plan

The European Commission has temporarily suspended €152,896,496 from Bulgaria’s third installment under the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (NRRP).

World » EU | December 22, 2025, Monday // 19:16

ECB to Celebrate Bulgaria’s Eurozone Entry with Special Light Display

The European Central Bank will mark Bulgaria’s upcoming accession to the eurozone with a special illumination of its southern facade in Frankfurt, overlooking the Main River, European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde announced on Facebook

World » EU | December 22, 2025, Monday // 14:53

Macron: Europe Must Reopen Direct Talks with Putin to Secure Peace

French President Emmanuel Macron stressed that Europe must establish a direct channel of dialogue with Russian President Vladimir Putin, emphasizing that engagement with Moscow is necessary to complement ongoing US-led negotiations on Ukraine.

World » EU | December 19, 2025, Friday // 16:48

All Seven Bulgarian Candidates Cleared for European Prosecutor Hearing

All seven Bulgarian nominees for the post of European Prosecutor have been cleared to take part in a public hearing

World » EU | December 18, 2025, Thursday // 15:13

EU-Mercosur Trade Deal Could Boost Bulgarian Auto Parts and Brandy Exports

The European Parliament in Strasbourg approved on Tuesday a measure to introduce a temporary “sudden brake” on the EU-Mercosur trade agreemen

World » EU | December 18, 2025, Thursday // 08:44

Europe Moves to Beat Russia with 'Military Schengen' - Troops Could Cross Borders in 24 Hours

The European Parliament has called for a “military Schengen” to enhance the EU’s ability to respond rapidly to potential threats, particularly amid Russia’s ongoing aggression in Ukraine.

World » EU | December 18, 2025, Thursday // 08:08
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria