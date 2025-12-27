The Year in Sports 2025: Historic Triumphs, Rivalries, and Record-Breaking Feats

The year 2025 in sports was marked by unforgettable achievements and moments that captivated fans worldwide, even in a year without Olympic Games or major global football tournaments. From groundbreaking club triumphs to individual feats of brilliance, athletes and teams made headlines across disciplines.

Paris Saint-Germain reached a historic milestone, securing their first-ever UEFA Champions League title under Luis Enrique. In a commanding 5-0 victory over Inter Milan in the final at Munich’s Allianz Arena, PSG demonstrated dominance throughout the tournament, having eliminated Liverpool and Arsenal along the way. The triumph was capped by winning the Intercontinental Cup against Flamengo, with Ousmane Dembélé earning the Ballon d’Or, marking an exceptional season for the Parisians.

In the inaugural 32-team Club World Cup hosted in the United States, Chelsea emerged victorious after a flawless 3-0 win against PSG in the final at MetLife Stadium. Despite intense heat, interrupted matches due to storms, and early scheduling criticisms, the Blues showcased their superiority and claimed the historic trophy, signaling the potential for a new era in international club competitions.

The England women’s national football team defended their European Championship title in Switzerland, defeating reigning world champions Spain in a dramatic penalty shootout. This marked the first successful title defense in the competition since Germany in 2013, emphasizing England’s sustained dominance in women’s football.

Liverpool celebrated its 20th league title, equalling Manchester United’s record. The victory, however, was overshadowed by tragedy when striker Diogo Jota died in a car crash on July 3 alongside his brother, Andre Silva. The club retired the number 20 shirt in his memory, honoring his legacy at just 28 years old.

In basketball, the Oklahoma City Thunder clinched the NBA Championship, defeating the Indiana Pacers 4-3 in a hard-fought series. The final game capitalized on an Achilles injury to Pacers star Tyrese Halliburton, allowing the young Thunder roster to secure the franchise’s first NBA title since relocating from Seattle in 2008.

March saw a historic milestone in sports administration as Kirsty Coventry became the first female president of the International Olympic Committee, succeeding Thomas Bach. At 41, the former Zimbabwean swimmer and two-time Olympic gold medalist became not only the first woman but also the first African and youngest person to hold the position, guiding the IOC for the next eight years.

Bulgaria’s men’s national volleyball team delivered a standout performance at the World Championship in the Philippines, securing a silver medal. The team surpassed expectations, defeating strong opponents including the Czech Republic and the USA before falling to defending champions Italy in the final. The display of skill, teamwork, and leadership by the Nikolovi brothers highlighted a historic achievement for Bulgarian volleyball.

Swedish pole vaulter Armand Duplantis dominated the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo, first winning the title with a 6.15m vault before breaking the world record with 6.30m. Known as Mondo, Duplantis remained undefeated across 16 competitions, becoming the first male pole vaulter to go two consecutive years without a loss, earning recognition as European Athlete of the Year, World Athlete of the Year, and the Laureus Sportsman of the Year in track and field.

Tennis fans witnessed a thrilling rivalry between Carlos Alcaraz and Yannick Sinner. Alcaraz claimed Roland Garros and the US Open, while Sinner triumphed at the Australian Open and Wimbledon. Three of the four Grand Slam finals featured these two rivals, with Sinner finishing the year stronger and demonstrating that the sport’s elite competition will continue to captivate audiences in 2026.

Formula 1 also saw a new champion in Lando Norris, who overcame the disappointments of 2024 to capture his first world title. Norris ended Max Verstappen’s streak and narrowly outperformed McLaren teammate Oscar Piastre, finishing the season with a dominant late surge. As the 2026 season approaches, all eyes are on Norris to defend his crown, beginning with the Australian Grand Prix in March.

Overall, 2025 offered fans a year rich in adrenaline and spectacular performances across sports. From historic club and national triumphs to individual feats of athleticism, the year reinforced the unpredictability, drama, and excitement that define global sports.