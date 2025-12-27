The Year in Sports 2025: Historic Triumphs, Rivalries, and Record-Breaking Feats

Sports | December 27, 2025, Saturday // 15:04
Bulgaria: The Year in Sports 2025: Historic Triumphs, Rivalries, and Record-Breaking Feats

The year 2025 in sports was marked by unforgettable achievements and moments that captivated fans worldwide, even in a year without Olympic Games or major global football tournaments. From groundbreaking club triumphs to individual feats of brilliance, athletes and teams made headlines across disciplines.

Paris Saint-Germain reached a historic milestone, securing their first-ever UEFA Champions League title under Luis Enrique. In a commanding 5-0 victory over Inter Milan in the final at Munich’s Allianz Arena, PSG demonstrated dominance throughout the tournament, having eliminated Liverpool and Arsenal along the way. The triumph was capped by winning the Intercontinental Cup against Flamengo, with Ousmane Dembélé earning the Ballon d’Or, marking an exceptional season for the Parisians.

In the inaugural 32-team Club World Cup hosted in the United States, Chelsea emerged victorious after a flawless 3-0 win against PSG in the final at MetLife Stadium. Despite intense heat, interrupted matches due to storms, and early scheduling criticisms, the Blues showcased their superiority and claimed the historic trophy, signaling the potential for a new era in international club competitions.

The England women’s national football team defended their European Championship title in Switzerland, defeating reigning world champions Spain in a dramatic penalty shootout. This marked the first successful title defense in the competition since Germany in 2013, emphasizing England’s sustained dominance in women’s football.

Liverpool celebrated its 20th league title, equalling Manchester United’s record. The victory, however, was overshadowed by tragedy when striker Diogo Jota died in a car crash on July 3 alongside his brother, Andre Silva. The club retired the number 20 shirt in his memory, honoring his legacy at just 28 years old.

In basketball, the Oklahoma City Thunder clinched the NBA Championship, defeating the Indiana Pacers 4-3 in a hard-fought series. The final game capitalized on an Achilles injury to Pacers star Tyrese Halliburton, allowing the young Thunder roster to secure the franchise’s first NBA title since relocating from Seattle in 2008.

March saw a historic milestone in sports administration as Kirsty Coventry became the first female president of the International Olympic Committee, succeeding Thomas Bach. At 41, the former Zimbabwean swimmer and two-time Olympic gold medalist became not only the first woman but also the first African and youngest person to hold the position, guiding the IOC for the next eight years.

Bulgaria’s men’s national volleyball team delivered a standout performance at the World Championship in the Philippines, securing a silver medal. The team surpassed expectations, defeating strong opponents including the Czech Republic and the USA before falling to defending champions Italy in the final. The display of skill, teamwork, and leadership by the Nikolovi brothers highlighted a historic achievement for Bulgarian volleyball.

Swedish pole vaulter Armand Duplantis dominated the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo, first winning the title with a 6.15m vault before breaking the world record with 6.30m. Known as Mondo, Duplantis remained undefeated across 16 competitions, becoming the first male pole vaulter to go two consecutive years without a loss, earning recognition as European Athlete of the Year, World Athlete of the Year, and the Laureus Sportsman of the Year in track and field.

Tennis fans witnessed a thrilling rivalry between Carlos Alcaraz and Yannick Sinner. Alcaraz claimed Roland Garros and the US Open, while Sinner triumphed at the Australian Open and Wimbledon. Three of the four Grand Slam finals featured these two rivals, with Sinner finishing the year stronger and demonstrating that the sport’s elite competition will continue to captivate audiences in 2026.

Formula 1 also saw a new champion in Lando Norris, who overcame the disappointments of 2024 to capture his first world title. Norris ended Max Verstappen’s streak and narrowly outperformed McLaren teammate Oscar Piastre, finishing the season with a dominant late surge. As the 2026 season approaches, all eyes are on Norris to defend his crown, beginning with the Australian Grand Prix in March.

Overall, 2025 offered fans a year rich in adrenaline and spectacular performances across sports. From historic club and national triumphs to individual feats of athleticism, the year reinforced the unpredictability, drama, and excitement that define global sports.

Sports » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: sports, world, Bulgaria, year

Related Articles:

By 2030, Most New Bulgarian Jobs Will Demand Medium and High-Level Skills

By 2030, the majority of new jobs in Bulgaria are expected to require medium and high-level qualifications, driven by the ongoing green and circular economic transition and accelerated digitalization.

Business | January 3, 2026, Saturday // 23:00

Bulgaria Joins EU’s Secure Satellite Network to Monitor Space Debris

Bulgaria has officially joined the European Union’s secure satellite system, gaining access to a coordinated mechanism for managing radio frequencies and orbital resources, as well as the capacity to use secure satellite communications at a continental le

World » EU | January 2, 2026, Friday // 23:00

Countercyclical Capital Requirement in Bulgaria Remains at 2% Amid Strong Credit Growth

The Bulgarian National Bank (BNB) has confirmed that the countercyclical capital buffer for credit risk exposures in Bulgaria is set to remain at 2 percent in the first quarter of 2027

Business » Finance | January 1, 2026, Thursday // 23:00

Food Vouchers in Bulgaria to Converted to Euros Without Increase

In Bulgaria, the maximum value of food vouchers is set at 102.26 euros following the currency conversion, without any increase in the nominal amount.

Society | January 1, 2026, Thursday // 23:00

Cheers to 2026 from Novinite.com

As the clock prepares to strike midnight and we bid farewell to 2025, all of us at Novinite.

Novinite Insider | January 1, 2026, Thursday // 00:01

Banks in Bulgaria Closed Until January 4: Experts Advise Using Cards to Avoid Cash Issues

As Bulgaria prepares to adopt the euro on January 1, 2026, consumers are being urged to prioritise card payments during the initial transitional period

Society | December 31, 2025, Wednesday // 23:00
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Sports

The Rise, Fall, and Rebuild of Bulgarian Football

Bulgarian football was a genuine force on the world stage just thirty years ago, but since then things have changed.

Sports | December 22, 2025, Monday // 07:51

December Brings a Busy Month Across Bulgarian Sport

December started with a pretty loud weekend in Bulgarian football.

Sports | December 19, 2025, Friday // 08:06

Bulgarian Olympic Medalist Bozhidar Andreev Faces Doping Scandal Ahead of 2026 Comeback

Bulgarian weightlifter and Olympic medalist Bozhidar Andreev has tested positive for a banned substance, the International Testing Agency (ITA) confirmed

Sports | December 18, 2025, Thursday // 13:00

Bulgarian Teenager Ivan Ivanov Crowned ITF Junior World Champion for 2025

Ivan Ivanov has been officially named the 2025 World Champion in the juniors and youth category by the International Tennis Federation, becoming the first Bulgarian player to receive this distinction at global level

Sports | December 18, 2025, Thursday // 11:00

Bulgarian Boxer Kubrat Pulev Falls to Gassiev, Loses World Title in Sixth Round

Kubrat Pulev has been dethroned as the regular World Boxing Association champion after suffering a knockout defeat to Russia’s Murat Gassiev

Sports | December 13, 2025, Saturday // 09:09

Bulgaria to Host 2028 UEFA European Under-19 Championship

Bulgaria has been selected to host the 2028 UEFA European Under-19 Championship

Sports | December 4, 2025, Thursday // 11:27
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria