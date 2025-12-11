Bulgaria’s Mortgage Boom: Housing Loans Jump Nearly 30 Percent in A Year

Housing lending by Bulgarian banks continued to expand strongly, with mortgage loans recording particularly sharp growth. Data from the Bulgarian National Bank show that by the end of November, housing loans had risen by 27.7 percent year on year, reaching 32.14 billion leva, which is roughly 16.43 billion euros. Over the course of the past twelve months alone, the volume of these loans has increased by around 7 billion leva, or about 3.58 billion euros. For comparison, at the end of November 2024, outstanding mortgage loans stood at 25.16 billion leva, equivalent to approximately 12.87 billion euros.

Consumer lending also continued to grow, though at a more moderate pace. As of the end of November, consumer loans were up 13.6 percent on an annual basis and totaled 21.35 billion leva, or about 10.92 billion euros.

Taken together, loans granted to households and non profit organizations serving households amounted to 55.405 billion leva, which corresponds to roughly 28.34 billion euros. This represents an annual increase of 20.9 percent. According to the BNB, this volume of lending is equal to 25.2 percent of Bulgaria’s estimated gross domestic product.

Corporate borrowing also expanded, though more slowly than household credit. Loans to non financial enterprises rose by 9.9 percent compared to a year earlier, reaching 52.891 billion leva, or approximately 27.04 billion euros. These loans account for 24.1 percent of GDP.

Credit to financial enterprises stood at 9.364 billion leva at the end of November 2025, which is around 4.79 billion euros. On an annual basis, this segment recorded growth of 15.1 percent and represents 4.3 percent of GDP.

Overall, lending to the non government sector continued its upward trend. By the end of the eleventh month of 2025, total loans reached 117.66 billion leva, equivalent to about 60.17 billion euros. This amount corresponds to 53.6 percent of GDP and reflects annual growth of 15.3 percent.