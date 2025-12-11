Bulgaria’s Mortgage Boom: Housing Loans Jump Nearly 30 Percent in A Year

Business » PROPERTIES | December 27, 2025, Saturday // 12:11
Bulgaria: Bulgaria’s Mortgage Boom: Housing Loans Jump Nearly 30 Percent in A Year Photo: Stella Ivanova

Housing lending by Bulgarian banks continued to expand strongly, with mortgage loans recording particularly sharp growth. Data from the Bulgarian National Bank show that by the end of November, housing loans had risen by 27.7 percent year on year, reaching 32.14 billion leva, which is roughly 16.43 billion euros. Over the course of the past twelve months alone, the volume of these loans has increased by around 7 billion leva, or about 3.58 billion euros. For comparison, at the end of November 2024, outstanding mortgage loans stood at 25.16 billion leva, equivalent to approximately 12.87 billion euros.

Consumer lending also continued to grow, though at a more moderate pace. As of the end of November, consumer loans were up 13.6 percent on an annual basis and totaled 21.35 billion leva, or about 10.92 billion euros.

Taken together, loans granted to households and non profit organizations serving households amounted to 55.405 billion leva, which corresponds to roughly 28.34 billion euros. This represents an annual increase of 20.9 percent. According to the BNB, this volume of lending is equal to 25.2 percent of Bulgaria’s estimated gross domestic product.

Corporate borrowing also expanded, though more slowly than household credit. Loans to non financial enterprises rose by 9.9 percent compared to a year earlier, reaching 52.891 billion leva, or approximately 27.04 billion euros. These loans account for 24.1 percent of GDP.

Credit to financial enterprises stood at 9.364 billion leva at the end of November 2025, which is around 4.79 billion euros. On an annual basis, this segment recorded growth of 15.1 percent and represents 4.3 percent of GDP.

Overall, lending to the non government sector continued its upward trend. By the end of the eleventh month of 2025, total loans reached 117.66 billion leva, equivalent to about 60.17 billion euros. This amount corresponds to 53.6 percent of GDP and reflects annual growth of 15.3 percent.

Properties » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: housing, lending, Bulgaria

Related Articles:

By 2030, Most New Bulgarian Jobs Will Demand Medium and High-Level Skills

By 2030, the majority of new jobs in Bulgaria are expected to require medium and high-level qualifications, driven by the ongoing green and circular economic transition and accelerated digitalization.

Business | January 3, 2026, Saturday // 23:00

Bulgaria Joins EU’s Secure Satellite Network to Monitor Space Debris

Bulgaria has officially joined the European Union’s secure satellite system, gaining access to a coordinated mechanism for managing radio frequencies and orbital resources, as well as the capacity to use secure satellite communications at a continental le

World » EU | January 2, 2026, Friday // 23:00

Countercyclical Capital Requirement in Bulgaria Remains at 2% Amid Strong Credit Growth

The Bulgarian National Bank (BNB) has confirmed that the countercyclical capital buffer for credit risk exposures in Bulgaria is set to remain at 2 percent in the first quarter of 2027

Business » Finance | January 1, 2026, Thursday // 23:00

Food Vouchers in Bulgaria to Converted to Euros Without Increase

In Bulgaria, the maximum value of food vouchers is set at 102.26 euros following the currency conversion, without any increase in the nominal amount.

Society | January 1, 2026, Thursday // 23:00

Cheers to 2026 from Novinite.com

As the clock prepares to strike midnight and we bid farewell to 2025, all of us at Novinite.

Novinite Insider | January 1, 2026, Thursday // 00:01

Banks in Bulgaria Closed Until January 4: Experts Advise Using Cards to Avoid Cash Issues

As Bulgaria prepares to adopt the euro on January 1, 2026, consumers are being urged to prioritise card payments during the initial transitional period

Society | December 31, 2025, Wednesday // 23:00
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Properties

Bulgaria’s Housing Market Soars Ahead of Euro Adoption with 15% Annual Price Increase

Bulgaria’s housing market is experiencing robust growth, driven by strong demand and limited high-quality supply

Business » Properties | December 11, 2025, Thursday // 09:00

Why Bulgaria’s Rental Market Is Booming in 2025: Exclusive Insights from Imoti.com

Bulgaria’s rental housing market has entered a new phase of maturity and international visibility.

Business » Properties | December 1, 2025, Monday // 09:52

Bulgaria’s Property Market Faces Shift as Euro Adoption Nears

Housing prices in Bulgaria have been increasing at a steady and often double-digit pace in recent years

Business » Properties | November 29, 2025, Saturday // 10:39

Bulgaria Sees Strong Property Price Growth, Second Only to Portugal in Europe

Bulgaria has experienced a remarkable surge in real estate prices in recent years, a trend further boosted by the country’s anticipated adoption of the euro on January 1, 2026

Business » Properties | November 28, 2025, Friday // 14:16

Sofia Housing Prices Keep Rising as Buyers Face Limited Supply Ahead of Euro Adoption

Experts say Bulgaria’s entry into the eurozone does not automatically drive property prices upward

Business » Properties | November 28, 2025, Friday // 09:19

Property Market in Bulgaria: Surge in Demand for New Construction Homes Pushes Prices Up 10%

Georgi Shopov, chairman of the National Association of Construction Entrepreneurs, expects greenfield property prices in Bulgaria to rise by 10% as the country enters the eurozone

Business » Properties | November 27, 2025, Thursday // 09:08
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria