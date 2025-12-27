Bulgaria: Two Women Die in House Fires During Holiday Period

Two fatal house fires were recorded in Bulgaria over the past day, claiming the lives of two women and injuring four other people, according to information published by the General Directorate of Fire Safety and Population Protection.

The first deadly incident occurred on December 26 at 10:52 a.m., when the Regional Directorate of Fire Safety in Shumen was alerted to a fire in a residential building in the village of Trem, part of Hitrino Municipality in Shumen Region. Firefighting teams responded with three fire engines and managed to extinguish the blaze, but an 85-year-old woman was found dead inside the house.

Later the same day, at 5:31 p.m. on Friday, firefighters in Silistra Region received a report of another house fire, this time in the village of Nova Cherna, within Tutrakan Municipality. The fire was handled by one fire engine from the Tutrakan regional service of the Fire Safety Directorate. Despite the response, a 63-year-old woman lost her life in the incident.

Fire safety authorities reported that during the last 24 hours, emergency units across the country responded to a total of 136 signals related to various incidents. In this period, firefighters extinguished 69 fires nationwide.

Out of these, 26 fires resulted in direct material damage. Eighteen of them affected residential properties, while one was reported in an industrial building, with the remaining incidents involving other types of structures. An additional 43 fires caused no material damage. Most of these involved waste, accounting for 25 cases, followed by 15 incidents linked to cooking appliances and chimneys, and three categorized as other types.

In parallel with firefighting efforts, emergency teams carried out 58 rescue and assistance operations. Three of these interventions were related to road traffic accidents.

Authorities also noted nine false alarms during the same 24-hour period, adding to the overall workload of emergency services during the holiday days.

