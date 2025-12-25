Bulgaria Marks St. Stephen’s Day, Honoring the First Christian Martyr and Closing the Christmas Cycle

On St. Stephen’s Day, observed on the third day of Christmas, the Orthodox Church commemorates the first Christian martyr, closing the traditional cycle of year-end Christian celebrations. The name Stephen means “wreath” or “crown” and remains one of the most widespread names in Bulgaria. The feast holds particular national significance, not least because the Bulgarian Iron Church in Istanbul, the only iron church in the world, bears the name of St. Stephen. This year’s celebrations there are led by Patriarch Daniil during his official visit to the Ecumenical Patriarchate. Vice President Iliana Yotova is also attending the church holiday. The occasion coincides with an important anniversary, marking 155 years since the founding of the Bulgarian Exarchate.

St. Stephen’s Day traditionally marks the conclusion of the Christmas festive period. On this day, believers remember St. Stephen as the first martyr of Christianity, whose life and death symbolize unwavering faith and devotion. According to church tradition, Stephen was entirely committed to his mission. He was among the first seven deacons chosen by the apostles themselves to assist in the growing Christian community. His service was marked not only by administrative responsibility but also by spiritual authority, as he was believed to possess healing powers, curing the sick through prayer and the laying on of hands.

His dedication and moral authority led to his appointment as archdeacon of the Christian community in Jerusalem. In this role, he was responsible for caring for widows and the poor, ensuring fairness and integrity in the distribution of aid. The way this community was governed stirred resentment among some Judeans, who accused Stephen of undermining traditional beliefs. They brought him before the Sanhedrin, charging him with blasphemy.

During the trial, Stephen rejected the accusations and delivered a powerful speech, tracing the history of the Jewish people from Abraham through to King Solomon. He accused his judges of betraying their own faith and resisting God’s will. His words further inflamed the crowd, and he was ultimately handed over to be executed by stoning.

Throughout his suffering, Stephen continued to pray. As he was dying, he asked Christ to receive his soul and pleaded with God to forgive those who were killing him. His final plea, asking that his persecutors not be held accountable for their actions, has remained one of the most powerful expressions of Christian forgiveness.

Among those present at the execution was a young man named Saul of Tarsus, who actively supported the persecution of Christians. In time, he would undergo a profound transformation and become one of Christianity’s most influential figures, known to history as the Apostle Paul.