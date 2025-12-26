Paying Bills May Become a Challenge in Bulgaria From December 29 to January 5

Households in Bulgaria may face significant obstacles in paying utility bills between December 29 and January 5 due to a combination of technical adjustments and the cluster of public holidays around the New Year, according to Darik News.

The difficulties are linked to software updates required for the transition from the lev to the euro, as well as reduced working days at the end of 2025 and the start of 2026. Both banks and utility providers have already cautioned customers about disruptions affecting payments for electricity, water, heating, television and internet services.

From December 29, payments by bank transfer are expected to be suspended and will not resume before January 3 at the earliest, with some cases extending to January 5. Most banks say utility payments will be restored gradually after the New Year, depending on whether individual service providers have completed the necessary currency conversion in their billing systems.

Cash payments are also likely to be problematic. Many payment desks and cash registers will not operate over the weekends and holidays, effectively making in-person payments unavailable until January 5. In addition, some utility companies are expected to experience interruptions with virtual POS terminals and online payment platforms.

Against this backdrop, consumers are strongly advised to settle their household obligations, including electricity, water, internet services, local taxes and insurance payments, no later than December 29, 2025, to avoid delays or complications during the transition period.