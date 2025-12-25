Bulgaria's Ministry of Interior Issues Safety Advice Ahead of Euro Launch: Banks and Post Offices Only!

Business » FINANCE | December 25, 2025, Thursday // 18:21
Bulgaria: Bulgaria's Ministry of Interior Issues Safety Advice Ahead of Euro Launch: Banks and Post Offices Only!

As Bulgaria prepares to adopt the euro from January 1, 2026, the Ministry of Interior (MI) advises citizens to use only official currency exchange points, such as banks or post offices. During the first six months following the currency changeover, these exchanges will be free of charge.

To ensure public order, uniformed and police patrols will monitor post offices nationwide. Security Police teams from the SDVR and Regional Directorates will be assisted by the Gendarmerie in maintaining safety around exchange locations throughout the country.

Chief Inspector Zlatka Padinkova, Head of the “Fraud” Sector at the General Directorate of the National Police, recommends paying with a bank card in January 2026, when both leva and euros circulate. Another secure method is depositing levs into bank accounts before January 1, 2026, as funds will then be automatically converted to euros at the official fixed rate of 1 EUR = 1.95583 BGN, free of charge.

The Ministry of Interior also urges citizens to remain vigilant and report any suspected financial fraud or abuse immediately by calling 112 or visiting the nearest Ministry of Interior office.

This guidance forms part of a wider set of preventive measures issued by the Ministry ahead of the euro’s official introduction, aimed at protecting citizens and ensuring a smooth transition to the new currency.

Finance » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: currency, Exchange, Bulgaria, euro

Related Articles:

By 2030, Most New Bulgarian Jobs Will Demand Medium and High-Level Skills

By 2030, the majority of new jobs in Bulgaria are expected to require medium and high-level qualifications, driven by the ongoing green and circular economic transition and accelerated digitalization.

Business | January 3, 2026, Saturday // 23:00

Bulgaria Joins EU’s Secure Satellite Network to Monitor Space Debris

Bulgaria has officially joined the European Union’s secure satellite system, gaining access to a coordinated mechanism for managing radio frequencies and orbital resources, as well as the capacity to use secure satellite communications at a continental le

World » EU | January 2, 2026, Friday // 23:00

Countercyclical Capital Requirement in Bulgaria Remains at 2% Amid Strong Credit Growth

The Bulgarian National Bank (BNB) has confirmed that the countercyclical capital buffer for credit risk exposures in Bulgaria is set to remain at 2 percent in the first quarter of 2027

Business » Finance | January 1, 2026, Thursday // 23:00

Food Vouchers in Bulgaria to Converted to Euros Without Increase

In Bulgaria, the maximum value of food vouchers is set at 102.26 euros following the currency conversion, without any increase in the nominal amount.

Society | January 1, 2026, Thursday // 23:00

Cheers to 2026 from Novinite.com

As the clock prepares to strike midnight and we bid farewell to 2025, all of us at Novinite.

Novinite Insider | January 1, 2026, Thursday // 00:01

Portugal 25 Years with the Euro: Growth, Tourism, and Lessons Learned

Portugal has been recognized as the fastest-growing economy in 2025, according to The Economist. While this performance cannot be solely attributed to the euro, the single currency has played a notable role over the nearly 25 years since its adoption

World » EU | December 31, 2025, Wednesday // 23:00
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Finance

Why Bulgarians Are Losing Money by Rushing to Exchange Leva For Euros

If someone decides to exchange Bulgarian leva for euros at a currency exchange office right now, the loss is noticeable. For every 100 leva, the difference compared to the official fixed rate amounts to around 1.70 leva, or about 0.88 euros.

Business » Finance | December 25, 2025, Thursday // 11:57

Bulgarian Household Deposits Surpass 100 Billion Leva Ahead of Euro Adoption

By the end of November 2025, household and NPISH (non-profit institutions serving households) deposits in Bulgaria reached 100.881 billion leva, marking a 15.8 percent rise compared with the same month in 2024, according to a report by the Bulgarian Natio

Business » Finance | December 24, 2025, Wednesday // 15:00

Craze in Bulgaria: Euro Starter Kits Sold Online for 40 Leva Despite €10.23 Value

As Bulgaria prepares to join the eurozone on January 1, 2026, businesses and consumers are making last-minute adjustments for the currency switch.

Business » Finance | December 24, 2025, Wednesday // 09:36

Euro Coin Starter Kits in High Demand: Bulgaria's National Bank Opens Overtime on December 27

Ahead of Bulgaria’s entry into the eurozone on January 1, 2026, and due to heightened demand for euro coin starter kits featuring the national side, the Bulgarian National Bank (BNB) will extend its working hours for customer service on Saturday, December

Business » Finance | December 23, 2025, Tuesday // 14:00

Consumer Protection Chief: Only Currency Changes on January 1, No Major Price Hikes in Bulgaria

Alexander Kolyachev, chairman of Bulgaria’s Consumer Protection Commission (CPCo), has assured the public that the adoption of the euro will not trigger unusual price increases

Business » Finance | December 23, 2025, Tuesday // 11:07

Bulgarian MP: Euro Adoption Positive in Long Term, Early Months May Face Challenges

Martin Dimitrov, MP from “We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria” (WCC-DB) appeared on Nova TV to discuss the country’s preparedness for the euro, economic risks, budgetary issues, and the relationship between the state and business, as well as Bulgar

Business » Finance | December 23, 2025, Tuesday // 09:31
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria