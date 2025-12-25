Bulgaria's Ministry of Interior Issues Safety Advice Ahead of Euro Launch: Banks and Post Offices Only!

As Bulgaria prepares to adopt the euro from January 1, 2026, the Ministry of Interior (MI) advises citizens to use only official currency exchange points, such as banks or post offices. During the first six months following the currency changeover, these exchanges will be free of charge.

To ensure public order, uniformed and police patrols will monitor post offices nationwide. Security Police teams from the SDVR and Regional Directorates will be assisted by the Gendarmerie in maintaining safety around exchange locations throughout the country.

Chief Inspector Zlatka Padinkova, Head of the “Fraud” Sector at the General Directorate of the National Police, recommends paying with a bank card in January 2026, when both leva and euros circulate. Another secure method is depositing levs into bank accounts before January 1, 2026, as funds will then be automatically converted to euros at the official fixed rate of 1 EUR = 1.95583 BGN, free of charge.

The Ministry of Interior also urges citizens to remain vigilant and report any suspected financial fraud or abuse immediately by calling 112 or visiting the nearest Ministry of Interior office.

This guidance forms part of a wider set of preventive measures issued by the Ministry ahead of the euro’s official introduction, aimed at protecting citizens and ensuring a smooth transition to the new currency.