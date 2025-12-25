Trump’s Holiday Message Targets “Radical Left Scum” While Boasting Record Economy and Security

US President Donald Trump delivered his Christmas greetings on Wednesday, using the occasion to launch a sharp political attack on what he called the "Radical Left Scum," while emphasizing his administration’s achievements in the economy and national security. In a post on X, Trump asserted that the efforts of his political opponents to "destroy" the country were failing, highlighting strong economic indicators, low crime, and national security gains under his leadership.

Trump claimed that the United States no longer faces issues such as open borders, men competing in women’s sports, widespread transgender policies, or weak law enforcement. He highlighted a "record stock market and 401Ks," the lowest crime numbers in decades, no inflation, and a GDP growth rate of 4.3 per cent, which he noted exceeded expectations by two points.

"Merry Christmas to all, including the Radical Left Scum that is doing everything possible to destroy our Country, but are failing badly," Trump wrote. "We no longer have Open Borders, Men in Women's Sports, Transgender for Everyone, or Weak Law Enforcement. What we do have is a Record Stock Market and 401K's, Lowest Crime numbers in decades, No Inflation, and yesterday, a 4.3 GDP, two points better than expected."

Trump also credited tariffs with generating "trillions of dollars in growth and prosperity," and asserted that the United States now enjoys its "strongest national security we have ever had." He added that the country is "respected again, perhaps like never before," concluding with "God Bless America!!!"

This is not the first instance of Trump mixing holiday greetings with political commentary. In 2024, he called his opponents "Radical Left Lunatics" and criticized former President Joe Biden for issuing pardons during his remaining term, claiming Biden "has absolutely no idea what he is doing." Trump’s post that year read: "Merry Christmas to the Radical Left Lunatics, who are constantly trying to obstruct our Court System and our Elections. They know that their only chance of survival is getting pardons from a man who has absolutely no idea what he is doing."

During his NORAD Santa call on Christmas Eve, Trump engaged with children while vacationing at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida. He explained that the US Command tracks Santa to ensure he is “being good” and that no "bad Santa" is allowed to enter the country. "We track Santa all over the world. We want to make sure that Santa is being good. Santa's a very good person. We want to make sure that he's not infiltrating and that we're not infiltrating into our country a bad Santa. So, we found out that Santa is good," Trump said.

NORAD has been tracking Santa’s worldwide journey each December since 1955, maintaining airspace security across North America while following the magical sleigh on its annual trip from the North Pole.