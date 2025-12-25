Bulgaria: 7 Days Until the Euro - 2,000 Leva Gross Salary Becomes 1,022.59 Euros

With the adoption of the euro on 1 January 2026, all payments in Bulgaria will move from levs to the single European currency. This applies to wages, pensions and all types of social and cash benefits, which will be recalculated under legally defined rules designed to prevent any loss of income.

Wages, pensions and benefits move to euros

From the first day of 2026, salaries, pensions under Part One of the Social Security Code, social assistance and cash benefits will be paid exclusively in euros. Conversion will be carried out using the officially fixed exchange rate. After recalculation, amounts will be rounded to the nearest euro cent. If the third decimal digit is greater than zero, the second decimal digit will be rounded up.

Employment contract salaries

Amounts written in employment contracts in levs will be converted into euros in a way that protects employees. The rounding rule works in favor of the worker, meaning that if rounding is required, the final euro amount must not be lower in value than the original sum in levs. As an illustration, a gross monthly salary of 2,000 levs will become 1,022.59 euros after conversion.

Social and cash benefits

All social payments and benefits will also be recalculated and paid in euros from the introduction date. The same conversion and rounding principles apply as for wages and pensions, ensuring that beneficiaries do not receive reduced amounts because of the currency changeover.

Pension fund savings

Money accumulated in individual accounts within supplementary pension funds will be automatically converted into euros. Pension insurance companies are required to update account balances in line with the official exchange rate and rounding rules.

Dual display of pension accounts

During the transition period, pension insurance companies will show balances simultaneously in levs and euros. This dual designation will apply both to individual supplementary pension accounts and to analytical accounts of people receiving deferred payments. The information will be provided free of charge and will reflect the value of funds as of the end of the calendar year preceding the euro’s introduction.