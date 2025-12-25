Bulgaria: 7 Days Until the Euro - 2,000 Leva Gross Salary Becomes 1,022.59 Euros

Society | December 25, 2025, Thursday // 16:14
With the adoption of the euro on 1 January 2026, all payments in Bulgaria will move from levs to the single European currency. This applies to wages, pensions and all types of social and cash benefits, which will be recalculated under legally defined rules designed to prevent any loss of income.

Wages, pensions and benefits move to euros

From the first day of 2026, salaries, pensions under Part One of the Social Security Code, social assistance and cash benefits will be paid exclusively in euros. Conversion will be carried out using the officially fixed exchange rate. After recalculation, amounts will be rounded to the nearest euro cent. If the third decimal digit is greater than zero, the second decimal digit will be rounded up.

Employment contract salaries

Amounts written in employment contracts in levs will be converted into euros in a way that protects employees. The rounding rule works in favor of the worker, meaning that if rounding is required, the final euro amount must not be lower in value than the original sum in levs. As an illustration, a gross monthly salary of 2,000 levs will become 1,022.59 euros after conversion.

Social and cash benefits

All social payments and benefits will also be recalculated and paid in euros from the introduction date. The same conversion and rounding principles apply as for wages and pensions, ensuring that beneficiaries do not receive reduced amounts because of the currency changeover.

Pension fund savings

Money accumulated in individual accounts within supplementary pension funds will be automatically converted into euros. Pension insurance companies are required to update account balances in line with the official exchange rate and rounding rules.

Dual display of pension accounts

During the transition period, pension insurance companies will show balances simultaneously in levs and euros. This dual designation will apply both to individual supplementary pension accounts and to analytical accounts of people receiving deferred payments. The information will be provided free of charge and will reflect the value of funds as of the end of the calendar year preceding the euro’s introduction.

Tags: wages, euro, Bulgaria, pensions

More from Society

Bulgaria’s 2026 Work Calendar: Six Long Weekends and 1,984 Hours of Work

In 2026, Bulgarians will work a total of 1,984 hours spread across 248 working days, with May being the shortest month in terms of workdays at 18, and July the longest at 23.

Society | December 25, 2025, Thursday // 17:00

Snow and Ice Paralyze Roads Across Bulgaria, Traffic Incidents Reported Nationwide

Snow and ice are complicating traffic conditions across nearly the entire country, with multiple incidents reported and authorities urging drivers to exercise extreme caution.

Society » Environment | December 25, 2025, Thursday // 14:21

Christmas Day in Bulgaria: A Celebration of Family and Feast

After the quiet, meatless traditions of Christmas Eve, Christmas Day in Bulgaria bursts into life with joy, abundance, and the unmistakable aroma of roasting meat filling homes across the country

Society » Culture | December 25, 2025, Thursday // 09:33

Svinsko Sas Zele: Bulgaria's Ultimate Comfort Dish

When Bulgarians talk about real home cooking, svinsko sas zele—pork with cabbage—always comes up.

Society » Culture | December 25, 2025, Thursday // 09:26

Homemade Rakia Loses Ground in Bulgaria as Young People Turn Away from Alcohol

Consumption of home-produced rakia in Bulgaria is steadily declining, while younger generations are increasingly distancing themselves from alcohol altogether

Society | December 24, 2025, Wednesday // 16:00

Bob Chorba: The Hearty Bean Soup of Bulgarian Christmas Eve

If there's one dish that defines Bulgarian Christmas Eve, it's bob chorba—a rich, satisfying bean soup that has warmed Bulgarian homes for centuries.

Society » Culture | December 24, 2025, Wednesday // 12:00
