Snow and Ice Paralyze Roads Across Bulgaria, Traffic Incidents Reported Nationwide

Snow and ice are complicating traffic conditions across nearly the entire country, with multiple incidents reported and authorities urging drivers to exercise extreme caution.

In the Vidin region, a truck overturned and another heavy vehicle ended up in a roadside ditch. Drivers report that both incidents occurred on the Vidin Ring Road, where the speed limit is 50 km/h, under conditions of heavy snowfall and severe slipperiness. The situation is similarly difficult near Archar, where steady snow has led to kilometer-long traffic jams, according to Meteo Balkans.

Conditions in Ruse municipality are comparatively stable despite ongoing snowfall since last night. Road maintenance teams are actively monitoring road conditions and treating pavements against icing. Snow-clearing and sanding equipment is also operating in the smaller settlements within the municipality. Waste collection continues as scheduled, and Municipal Transport Ruse reports that trolleybus services are running normally, though minor delays are possible. The local security council has not received reports of disruptions to water or electricity supply, apart from an incident involving a fallen tree on Zahari Stoyanov Street, which is being cleared by fire brigade teams.

Challenging road conditions persist in other parts of the country. The Troyan Pass remains snow-covered and slippery, prompting authorities to advise drivers to reduce speed or avoid travel altogether if possible. In the Smolyan region, snow depth in higher areas has reached up to 15 cm, including at the Prevala, Pamporovo and Rozhen passes. While roads have been treated, there are still sections with accumulated snow. Lower-lying areas are mostly seeing rain, with no traffic restrictions in place.

In Pamporovo, snowfall continues and the snow cover is also around 15 cm. Lift lines 1 and 2 will operate for tourists, but the ski area itself has not yet opened. Light snow has also been reported near Zdravets hut and Koprivkite.

In Plovdiv, heavy rain is falling at temperatures of around 7°C, even as yellow and orange weather warnings for heavy snowfall remain in effect nationwide. The northwestern regions, the Fore-Balkan, and high fields in Western Bulgaria are expected to be most affected, while strong winds and blizzard conditions are forecast for Stara Planina passes and high mountain roads in Southern Bulgaria. In Central Northern Bulgaria and Ludogorie, rain is expected to turn into snow.

Light snowfall is reported across most municipalities in Montana region, where 43 snowplows are operating. Roads remain passable under winter conditions. Snowfall is also intensifying in the Vratsa, Vidin and Montana districts, as well as across Stara Planina passes. The passage of heavy trucks through the Prevala pass has been temporarily restricted to allow for snow-clearing operations.

Road Infrastructure Agency teams are treating roads with 377 snow-removal machines nationwide. Authorities note that individual road sections may be temporarily closed if conditions require additional treatment with inert materials, or if strong winds, snowdrifts or reduced visibility pose safety risks.

Traffic Police are urging drivers to travel only in vehicles properly equipped for winter conditions, to maintain moderate speeds, avoid risky maneuvers and refrain from overtaking snow-clearing equipment.

Looking ahead, dangerously low temperatures are expected in 10 regions of Northern Bulgaria on Friday, December 26, prompting a yellow warning. Morning temperatures will range from minus 5°C to 0°C, with around minus 1°C in Sofia. Cloud cover is expected to break temporarily before increasing again later in the day, accompanied by strengthening winds, particularly in the Danube Plain and parts of the Upper Thracian Lowland. Maximum temperatures will vary widely, from minus 2°C to 0°C in Northern Bulgaria to 6–7°C in the southeast, and about 4°C in Sofia.

In mountainous areas, conditions will remain harsh, with strong west-northwesterly winds and temperatures around minus 1°C at 1,200 meters and minus 3°C at 2,000 meters. Along the Black Sea coast, cloud cover will fluctuate, with maximum temperatures between 5°C and 8°C, sea temperatures of 10–12°C, and wave heights of about 3 points.

Across the Balkan Peninsula, cloudy weather dominates. Precipitation is easing in the northern half, while rain continues in the south, albeit weaker. A renewed cold front is expected toward the end of the day as northerly winds strengthen.

In Sofia, municipal authorities report that traffic is proceeding normally under winter conditions. Overnight, anti-icing materials were applied in Pancharevo, Zheleznitsa and Plana, as well as on roads in Vitosha National Park, including the Dragalevtsi–Aleko and Boyana–Zlatni Mostove routes. These roads may be temporarily closed if additional sanding is required. Treatments are also ongoing on roads used by mass public transport in Bankya, Ovcha Kupel, Vitosha and Pancharevo, as well as on steep and hazardous sections across the capital.

Authorities are also warning that the holiday period will begin with particularly heavy snowfall, especially in the Fore-Balkan, Central Fore-Balkan, Stara Planina, Rila and Pirin regions. Rapid snow accumulation, strong winds, icy roads and severely reduced visibility are expected. Yellow weather warnings have been issued for seven regions due to significant precipitation, with additional alerts in Vidin, Vratsa and Montana for snow cover formation. The combination of wet snow and strong winds increases the risk of power outages.

Maximum temperatures during this period will generally range between 2°C and 7°C, with around 3°C in Sofia. Mountain conditions will be unsuitable for tourism, with heavy snowfall, strong winds and temperatures of about 3°C at 1,200 meters and minus 2°C at 2,000 meters.