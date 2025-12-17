Bulgaria Offers Emergency Fuel Oil Supplies to North Macedonia Amid Energy Crisis

Bulgaria has offered to provide fuel oil to the Republic of North Macedonia after confirming that it holds sufficient reserves to meet domestic needs, according to the government press service.

The move followed an inspection ordered by outgoing Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov and carried out by Energy Minister Zhecho Stankov, which established that fuel oil stocks in the country are adequate. Based on these findings, the Bulgarian authorities proposed urgent deliveries of boiler fuel to North Macedonia to help address the state of emergency declared there a day earlier.

The offer was conveyed on the prime minister’s instruction during a telephone conversation between Bulgarian Foreign Minister Georg Georgiev and his North Macedonian counterpart, Timco Mucunski. Sofia indicated that it is ready to assist with the necessary quantities, provided that technical and logistical conditions allow for the deliveries.

During the talks, Bulgarian officials underlined that the assistance reflects good neighbourly relations and regional solidarity, with the aim of supporting energy security and stability in the Balkans.

North Macedonia declared a nationwide state of emergency after encountering serious disruptions in energy supplies. The difficulties stem from blockades at border crossings with Greece, where protests by Greek farmers have obstructed the import of fuels and key raw materials into the country.