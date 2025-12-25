Bansko Packed for the Holidays as Greek Tourists Fill Hotels Despite Lack of Snow

Business » TOURISM | December 24, 2025, Wednesday // 13:10
Bulgaria: Bansko Packed for the Holidays as Greek Tourists Fill Hotels Despite Lack of Snow

Bansko is seeing a noticeable rise in visitor numbers around the holiday period, even though snow has yet to settle in the town itself and some organizational challenges remain. This year’s festive breaks in the winter resort come at slightly higher prices than last year, with costs varying depending on the length of stay.

Hotels and restaurants have prepared special festive menus for the holiday season. For December 24, guests will be offered seven traditional lean dishes from Bulgarian and local cuisine, while on December 25 and 26 the menus will include roasted turkey with sauerkraut, homemade pumpkin soup, as well as a musical and artistic program, explained Asen Asenov, manager of a local restaurant.

Tourists from Greece make up a large share of current hotel bookings, while many Bulgarian families prefer to celebrate at home. “For Bulgarians, this is mainly a family holiday, which is why we have fewer domestic guests. At the same time, we are welcoming many visitors from Greece. Christmas bookings are almost fully taken, and although there is still availability for New Year’s Eve, interest is steadily increasing,” said hotel manager Ivanka Bankova.

Hotel operators report that particular emphasis has been placed on cuisine and festive experiences. Ivan Nestorov, manager of another hotel, noted that two new chefs have joined his team – Simeon Ivanov and Panagiotis Velis, both well-known professionals with experience at local and regional Balkan level.

In the higher parts of Pirin, mountain chalets are also ready for the holidays and are already operating at full capacity. “The chalets are prepared to welcome guests for both Christmas and New Year, and we hope visitors will enjoy spending the festive days in the mountains,” said Ventsislav Venev, chairman of the Bulgarian Tourist Union.

Tourism » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bansko, greece, Bulgaria, visitors

Related Articles:

By 2030, Most New Bulgarian Jobs Will Demand Medium and High-Level Skills

By 2030, the majority of new jobs in Bulgaria are expected to require medium and high-level qualifications, driven by the ongoing green and circular economic transition and accelerated digitalization.

Business | January 3, 2026, Saturday // 23:00

Bulgaria Joins EU’s Secure Satellite Network to Monitor Space Debris

Bulgaria has officially joined the European Union’s secure satellite system, gaining access to a coordinated mechanism for managing radio frequencies and orbital resources, as well as the capacity to use secure satellite communications at a continental le

World » EU | January 2, 2026, Friday // 23:00

Countercyclical Capital Requirement in Bulgaria Remains at 2% Amid Strong Credit Growth

The Bulgarian National Bank (BNB) has confirmed that the countercyclical capital buffer for credit risk exposures in Bulgaria is set to remain at 2 percent in the first quarter of 2027

Business » Finance | January 1, 2026, Thursday // 23:00

Food Vouchers in Bulgaria to Converted to Euros Without Increase

In Bulgaria, the maximum value of food vouchers is set at 102.26 euros following the currency conversion, without any increase in the nominal amount.

Society | January 1, 2026, Thursday // 23:00

Cheers to 2026 from Novinite.com

As the clock prepares to strike midnight and we bid farewell to 2025, all of us at Novinite.

Novinite Insider | January 1, 2026, Thursday // 00:01

Banks in Bulgaria Closed Until January 4: Experts Advise Using Cards to Avoid Cash Issues

As Bulgaria prepares to adopt the euro on January 1, 2026, consumers are being urged to prioritise card payments during the initial transitional period

Society | December 31, 2025, Wednesday // 23:00
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Tourism

Bulgaria’s Ski Resorts Remain Among Europe’s Cheapest: Prices for the 2025–2026 Season

For yet another winter, Bulgaria’s leading ski resorts continue to rank among Europe’s most affordable mountain destinations. Borovets and Bansko again place in the top five cheapest resorts on the continent, drawing attention as the new ski season approa

Business » Tourism | December 25, 2025, Thursday // 10:55

Varna Gains Direct Flights to Rome, Boosting Connectivity with Italy

Wizz Air, a leading airline in Bulgaria, has announced a new direct route connecting Varna with Rome’s Fiumicino Airport

Business » Tourism | December 18, 2025, Thursday // 16:26

Direct Flights Now Link Sofia and Warsaw Four Times a Week

Wizz Air, one of Bulgaria’s leading low-cost carriers, has announced the launch of direct flights between Sofia and Warsaw (Modlin)

Business » Tourism | December 16, 2025, Tuesday // 15:04

Bulgaria’s Bansko Opens the 2025/26 Winter Season with Ski Legends, Snow and Festivities

Bansko officially marked the start of the 2025/2026 winter season with a festive programme that combined sport, tradition and entertainment

Business » Tourism | December 14, 2025, Sunday // 10:19

Festive Steam Trains Return: Christmas Journeys Across Bulgaria

Bulgarian State Railways (BDZ) is bringing festive cheer this holiday season with a series of special Christmas steam locomotive train journeys across Bulgaria

Business » Tourism | November 30, 2025, Sunday // 11:00

Belgian Strike Grounds Flights and Hits Transport, Leaving Bulgarian Travelers Stranded

A three-day strike in Belgium has begun, disrupting transport nationwide and leaving many Bulgarian travelers affected

Business » Tourism | November 24, 2025, Monday // 09:05
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria