Bansko Packed for the Holidays as Greek Tourists Fill Hotels Despite Lack of Snow

Bansko is seeing a noticeable rise in visitor numbers around the holiday period, even though snow has yet to settle in the town itself and some organizational challenges remain. This year’s festive breaks in the winter resort come at slightly higher prices than last year, with costs varying depending on the length of stay.

Hotels and restaurants have prepared special festive menus for the holiday season. For December 24, guests will be offered seven traditional lean dishes from Bulgarian and local cuisine, while on December 25 and 26 the menus will include roasted turkey with sauerkraut, homemade pumpkin soup, as well as a musical and artistic program, explained Asen Asenov, manager of a local restaurant.

Tourists from Greece make up a large share of current hotel bookings, while many Bulgarian families prefer to celebrate at home. “For Bulgarians, this is mainly a family holiday, which is why we have fewer domestic guests. At the same time, we are welcoming many visitors from Greece. Christmas bookings are almost fully taken, and although there is still availability for New Year’s Eve, interest is steadily increasing,” said hotel manager Ivanka Bankova.

Hotel operators report that particular emphasis has been placed on cuisine and festive experiences. Ivan Nestorov, manager of another hotel, noted that two new chefs have joined his team – Simeon Ivanov and Panagiotis Velis, both well-known professionals with experience at local and regional Balkan level.

In the higher parts of Pirin, mountain chalets are also ready for the holidays and are already operating at full capacity. “The chalets are prepared to welcome guests for both Christmas and New Year, and we hope visitors will enjoy spending the festive days in the mountains,” said Ventsislav Venev, chairman of the Bulgarian Tourist Union.