Thousands in Leva Burn After Unusual Deposit Causes Bank Fire in Gorna Oryahovitsa

A fire broke out in a central bank branch in Gorna Oryahovitsa after banknotes contaminated with mothballs ignited, destroying around 30,000 leva, while another 170,000 leva stored in the vault remained intact.

The incident happened late on Tuesday afternoon. An elderly man went to the bank to deposit savings of about 4,000 leva (around 2,050 euros), intending for the funds to be automatically converted into euros after the New Year, Nova TV reported.

Later it emerged that the money had been kept in a wardrobe together with clothes treated with mothballs. As a result, the banknotes were covered with crystals of the repellent, a substance that is both highly toxic and easily flammable when heated.

After the cash was fed into the counting machine, the mothball particles most likely dispersed into the air and entered the air-conditioning system. A spark then reached the cash register, unnoticed by staff at the time, causing the money inside to start smoldering. Smoke soon appeared, and once the cash register was opened and oxygen entered, the smoldering turned into open flames.

Roughly one-sixth of the cash held in the register, which contained nearly 200,000 leva (about 102,000 euros), was destroyed by the fire. No bank employees were injured. Firefighters extinguished the blaze, and the damaged cash is insured. The man’s deposited amount of 4,000 leva was successfully credited to his bank account.