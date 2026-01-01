Cheers to 2026 from Novinite.com

Novinite Insider | January 1, 2026, Thursday // 00:26
Bulgaria: Cheers to 2026 from Novinite.com

As the clock prepares to strike midnight and we bid farewell to 2025, all of us at Novinite.com want to thank you for another incredible year together.

What a year it has been. We've covered stories that shaped Bulgaria and the world, navigated complex issues, and witnessed moments of triumph and challenge alike. Through it all, you've been there: reading, engaging, and trusting us to bring you the news that matters. That relationship we share with you drives us forward every single day.

Now, as fireworks prepare to light up the sky across Bulgaria and champagne glasses wait to be raised, we find ourselves reflecting on what the new year might bring. 2026 stretches ahead full of possibilities, opportunities, and yes, uncertainties too. But that's what makes it exciting.

We hope your New Year's Eve celebrations are filled with laughter, good company, and perhaps a table groaning under the weight of delicious food and drink. Whether you're watching the countdown in Sofia's city center, celebrating in your hometown, or enjoying a quiet evening at home, we wish you joy as one year transforms into the next.

As you make your New Year's resolutions and set your intentions for 2026, know that we at Novinite.com are making our own commitment - to continue delivering quality journalism, to keep you informed, and to serve as your trusted source for news about Bulgaria and beyond.

May 2026 bring you health, success, and happiness. May it be a year of growth, new experiences, and wonderful memories. May the challenges be manageable and the victories sweet.

Thank you for being part of the Novinite.com community. We're excited to see what 2026 has in store, and we're honored to navigate it alongside you.

Here's to new beginnings, fresh starts, and a fantastic year ahead!

Честита Нова Година! Happy 2026!

The Novinite.com Team

Novinite Insider » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: New Year, novinite, Bulgaria

Related Articles:

By 2030, Most New Bulgarian Jobs Will Demand Medium and High-Level Skills

By 2030, the majority of new jobs in Bulgaria are expected to require medium and high-level qualifications, driven by the ongoing green and circular economic transition and accelerated digitalization.

Business | January 3, 2026, Saturday // 23:00

Bulgaria Joins EU’s Secure Satellite Network to Monitor Space Debris

Bulgaria has officially joined the European Union’s secure satellite system, gaining access to a coordinated mechanism for managing radio frequencies and orbital resources, as well as the capacity to use secure satellite communications at a continental le

World » EU | January 2, 2026, Friday // 23:00

Windy Start to January: Bulgaria Sees Mild Temperatures and Strong Gusts on Friday

January opens with unseasonably mild temperatures but unsettled and windy conditions across Bulgaria. On Friday, January 2, atmospheric pressure will continue to fall and stay below the usual levels for this time of year, signalling an active weather patt

Society » Environment | January 1, 2026, Thursday // 17:00

Boyan From Sofia Becomes the First Bulgarian Baby of the New Year

In Bulgaria, the first baby of 2026 was born in Sofia, a boy named Boyan, who arrived at a city maternity hospital just 35 minutes past midnight

Society | January 1, 2026, Thursday // 16:37

Bulgaria Marks One Year in Schengen: Borders Open, Security Strengthened

On January 1, 2026, Bulgaria celebrates one year as a full member of the Schengen Area, marking a significant milestone in the country’s European integration.

World » EU | January 1, 2026, Thursday // 16:36

Sunny Beach Sees First Euro Withdrawal as Bulgaria Officially Adopts Single Currency

Bulgaria marked its first official euro transactions shortly after the stroke of midnight on January 1, 2026, as the country officially adopted the single European currency

Business » Finance | January 1, 2026, Thursday // 15:28
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Novinite Insider

Novinite 2025 in Review: A Year That Tested Bulgaria and the World

As Bulgaria prepares to welcome the euro on January 1, 2026, we look back at a year that saw our readers grapple with questions of identity, security, economic transformation, and Bulgaria's place in an increasingly volatile Europe

Novinite Insider | December 31, 2025, Wednesday // 16:36

One Year of Trump Again: Trade Wars, Immigration Crackdowns, and a Shaken World Order

With the first anniversary of Donald Trump’s second term approaching, the phrase “Tariffs, Trade, and Tantrums” has come to encapsulate the governing style of the 47th President of the United States.

Novinite Insider » Opinions | December 30, 2025, Tuesday // 18:17

Merry Christmas from All of Us at Novinite.com

As we reach the end of another eventful year, we at Novinite.

Novinite Insider | December 25, 2025, Thursday // 00:23

Trump Must Not Invade Venezuela

Most reasonable voices advocating against a US invasion of Venezuela don’t think Maduro is great. They are simply against the invasion

Novinite Insider » Opinions | December 3, 2025, Wednesday // 13:10

More Than a Budget Crisis: Bulgaria's Gen-Z Demands a Political Reckoning

On the evening of December 1, 2025, Bulgaria witnessed its most significant popular mobilization since the 1990s

Novinite Insider » Editorial | December 3, 2025, Wednesday // 07:36

Debt, Deficit, and Political Survival: Bulgaria's First Euro Budget Faces Backlash

Bulgaria's Parliament has taken a historic step by approving the nation's inaugural state budget denominated in euros during its first reading

Novinite Insider » Features | November 21, 2025, Friday // 16:10
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria