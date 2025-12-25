Merry Christmas from All of Us at Novinite.com

December 25, 2025
Bulgaria: Merry Christmas from All of Us at Novinite.com

As we reach the end of another eventful year, we at Novinite.com want to take a moment to wish all our readers a very Merry Christmas and a joyful holiday season.

This time of year reminds us why we do what we do. Beyond the headlines and breaking news, beyond the politics and daily events, there are real people - you - who trust us to keep you informed about Bulgaria and the world. That trust means everything to us, and we're grateful for your continued readership and support throughout the year.

Whether you're celebrating Christmas with family gathered around a table full of traditional dishes, attending Christmas liturgy, or simply enjoying a quiet moment of peace during these festive days, we hope this season brings you warmth, joy, and time with the people who matter most.

As the koledari sing their blessings from house to house and the smell of roasted pork fills Bulgarian homes, we're reminded of the traditions that connect us all. These celebrations, passed down through generations, anchor us to something larger than ourselves, a shared culture and history that continues to thrive.

Thank you for making Novinite.com part of your daily routine. Thank you for your comments, your feedback, and your engagement with the stories we bring you. You make our work meaningful, and we look forward to continuing to serve you in the year ahead.

May your Christmas be filled with health, happiness, and prosperity. May the coin in your Christmas pitka bring you luck, and may the new year ahead be kind to you and yours.

From our team to you and your families - Весела Коледа and a wonderful 2025!

The Novinite.com Team

