September Emerges as Europe’s New Favorite Month for Holidays in 2026

As summer temperatures soar across Europe, tourists are increasingly looking to avoid the peak months, opting for quieter, more affordable travel periods. September is emerging as a preferred alternative, offering pleasant weather, fewer crowds, and lower prices.

The latest travel trends report for 2026 from the British travel association ABTA shows that approximately 24 percent of Europeans plan to take vacations in September. This marks a notable rise from 2023, when only 17 percent favored the month and May remained the most popular choice.

Interest in September holidays spans all age groups. Older travelers remain particularly active: 29 percent of those aged 55 to 64 and 35 percent of those over 65 now choose this month. Younger adults are also showing increased interest, with 17 percent of 18-24 year-olds and 20 percent of 35-44 year-olds planning September trips. The most significant rise is among the over-65 demographic, climbing from 22 percent to 35 percent. September is especially appealing to tourists without children, who benefit from reduced costs and a calmer travel experience.

Experts highlight that the shift is driven by high summer temperatures, less crowded resorts, and more attractive pricing. Gradually, September is establishing itself as a “smart season” for vacations abroad, combining comfort, affordability, and convenience for European travelers.