Bulgaria: Bulgargaz Proposes Lower Natural Gas Price for January

Bulgargaz has submitted a proposal for the price of natural gas in January, setting it at 60.93 BGN per MWh, which equals 31.15 EUR per MWh, excluding charges for access, transmission, excise duties, and VAT. The Energy and Water Regulatory Commission (EWRC) has already reviewed the report, which was prepared using data and documentation provided by Bulgargaz EAD.

The proposed tariff represents a decrease of nearly 3.3 percent compared with the approved price for the previous month, when natural gas was sold at 63.01 BGN per MWh, or 32.22 EUR per MWh. The proposal was discussed during a meeting of the state regulator, with a final decision scheduled for Tuesday, December 30.

Comparison With Previous Years

According to the EWRC analysis, consumers in January 2026 are expected to pay substantially less for natural gas than in the same month of recent years. In January 2025, prices were around 25 percent higher, reaching 81.94 BGN per MWh, equivalent to 41.90 EUR per MWh. In January 2024, the price stood at 77.60 BGN per MWh, or approximately 39.70 EUR per MWh, which was 21.5 percent above the currently proposed level.

Price Structure and Cost Components

The suggested price includes several mandatory components. These cover the “price of natural gas at the entry point of the gas transmission networks,” the public supply component under Article 17, paragraph 7 of Ordinance No. 2 of March 19, 2013 on the regulation of natural gas prices, as well as the component defined in Article 11a, paragraph 2 of the National Natural Gas Regulation. The latter reflects Bulgargaz’s costs for storing gas in the Chiren Underground Gas Storage facility, in line with obligations under the Emergency Action Plan.

Sources of Supply and Price Mix

In its application, Bulgargaz detailed the prices offered by individual suppliers and the volumes of gas secured from each source. Based on this information, the public supplier calculated the total expected quantity needed for the domestic market in January.

The pricing mix for the month includes the full volume of Azerbaijani natural gas delivered via the Greece–Bulgaria Interconnector under the long-term supply contract with Azerbaijan. These quantities cover a significant share of monthly consumption and are a key factor in achieving a more favorable price.

In addition, Bulgargaz has secured liquefied natural gas through contracts with traders following an organized auction, which included requirements for a minimum delivery price and specific payment terms. Gas withdrawn from the Chiren storage facility also forms part of the supply mix for January.

Coverage of Market Demand

The volumes secured by Bulgargaz are sufficient to meet all of its obligations for the month. This includes supplies to end distributors, district heating companies, and deliveries under bilateral contracts with industrial clients.

According to the company, no changes are expected to the requested price of 60.93 BGN per MWh, or 31.15 EUR per MWh, nor is there any anticipated significant change in the quantities requested by its customers for January.