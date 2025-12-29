Bulgaria Continues to Lead EU Industrial Output Decline

December 29, 2025, Monday
Bulgaria: Bulgaria Continues to Lead EU Industrial Output Decline

Bulgaria has recorded the largest drop in industrial production within the European Union for the fifth month in a row, according to preliminary data from Eurostat.

In October 2025, the country’s industrial output fell by 7.6 percent compared to the same month in 2024, a sharper decline than the 5.7 percent contraction reported in September. In contrast, industrial production across the EU rose by 1.9 percent year-on-year, while the eurozone saw an increase of 2.0 percent.

Among EU member states, the strongest annual growth in October was observed in Ireland and Latvia, both up 8.7 percent, followed by Greece with 6.9 percent and Sweden at 5.7 percent. After Bulgaria, Slovakia and Hungary reported the largest annual declines, at 3.7 percent and 2.6 percent respectively.

Within the euro area, all main industrial goods categories recorded growth compared to a year earlier, with energy rising 4.5 percent and non-durable consumer goods up 4.9 percent. Across the EU, non-durable consumer goods led growth at 4.4 percent, followed by energy at 3.4 percent.

On a monthly basis, October production edged up 0.3 percent in the EU and 0.8 percent in the eurozone compared to September. Ireland saw the highest monthly increase at 4.0 percent, followed by Luxembourg with 3.6 percent and Croatia at 3.1 percent. Sweden experienced the largest decline at 6.5 percent, with Belgium down 3.4 percent and Denmark 3.2 percent.

Tags: industrial output, decline, EU, Bulgaria

