Mayor Terziev Confirms: Euro Transition in Sofia Without Extra Costs

Politics | December 28, 2025, Sunday // 13:00
Bulgaria: Mayor Terziev Confirms: Euro Transition in Sofia Without Extra Costs Vasil Terziev

Sofia is fully prepared for the introduction of the euro on January 1, 2026, with no hidden price hikes and even lower costs for public transport, Sofia Mayor Vasil Terziev announced on Facebook.

The municipal administration has approved a set of amendments to local regulations related to the euro transition. Terziev emphasized that the changes are designed to be transparent, without imposing new fees, increasing penalties, or using the currency switch as an excuse to raise prices. In certain cases, including public transport, prices will actually decrease due to rounding adjustments.

For example, a "30 plus" ticket, previously 1.60 leva, will cost 0.80 euros (about 1.60 BGN), a "60 plus" ticket from 2.20 leva becomes 1.10 euros (around 2.20 BGN), and a single cash ticket drops from 1.60 leva to 0.80 euros. A one-day card will be 2 euros (4 BGN), a night card 1 euro (2 BGN), a 24-hour card 3 euros (6 BGN), and a 72-hour card 7.60 euros (15 BGN). Monthly passes for all lines will cost 25.50 euros (50 BGN), while student and pupil monthly cards will be 7.50 euros (15 BGN).

Household waste fees remain unchanged, with no adjustments to either the amount or the calculation method. Terziev reiterated that Sofia will not increase local taxes or fees in 2026. The city’s priority is improving fund management, investing in infrastructure, and enhancing operational efficiency rather than burdening residents or businesses.

