Countercyclical Capital Requirement in Bulgaria Remains at 2% Amid Strong Credit Growth

Business » FINANCE | January 1, 2026, Thursday // 10:29
Bulgaria: Countercyclical Capital Requirement in Bulgaria Remains at 2% Amid Strong Credit Growth

The Bulgarian National Bank (BNB) has confirmed that the countercyclical capital buffer for credit risk exposures in Bulgaria is set to remain at 2 percent in the first quarter of 2027. This decision, announced by the BNB Governing Council, aims to strengthen banks’ ability to absorb potential losses from macrofinancial shocks and to support the stability of the banking sector under pressure on profitability and capital positions.

The countercyclical buffer has been gradually raised over recent years: it increased to 1 percent in October 2022, to 1.5 percent in January 2023, and to 2 percent in October 2023. The measure is designed to help banks manage credit risk accumulation during periods of high credit growth.

Domestically, credit activity in the non-government sector remained strong in the third quarter of 2025, driven by robust private consumption and rising labor incomes. On the supply side, banks’ stable capital position and high liquidity, supported by the BNB’s consistent and conservative macroprudential policy, have been key. While high credit growth has supported short-term bank profitability, prolonged elevated lending contributes to higher borrower indebtedness and potential credit risk on banks’ balance sheets.

The external environment continues to present significant uncertainty. Disruptions in international trade or economic activity could affect supply chains, exports, consumption, and investment. Given Bulgaria’s high integration in global production and trade networks, such shocks could weaken borrowers’ solvency and increase non-performing loans.

The countercyclical capital buffer, established under BNB Regulation No. 8 in line with EU Directives 2013/36/EU and 2019/878, serves as a protective measure for the banking system against losses arising from cyclical systemic risk during periods of rapid credit expansion.

Finance » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: countercyclical capital buffer, BNB, Bulgaria

Related Articles:

By 2030, Most New Bulgarian Jobs Will Demand Medium and High-Level Skills

By 2030, the majority of new jobs in Bulgaria are expected to require medium and high-level qualifications, driven by the ongoing green and circular economic transition and accelerated digitalization.

Business | January 3, 2026, Saturday // 23:00

Bulgaria Joins EU’s Secure Satellite Network to Monitor Space Debris

Bulgaria has officially joined the European Union’s secure satellite system, gaining access to a coordinated mechanism for managing radio frequencies and orbital resources, as well as the capacity to use secure satellite communications at a continental le

World » EU | January 2, 2026, Friday // 23:00

Windy Start to January: Bulgaria Sees Mild Temperatures and Strong Gusts on Friday

January opens with unseasonably mild temperatures but unsettled and windy conditions across Bulgaria. On Friday, January 2, atmospheric pressure will continue to fall and stay below the usual levels for this time of year, signalling an active weather patt

Society » Environment | January 1, 2026, Thursday // 17:00

Boyan From Sofia Becomes the First Bulgarian Baby of the New Year

In Bulgaria, the first baby of 2026 was born in Sofia, a boy named Boyan, who arrived at a city maternity hospital just 35 minutes past midnight

Society | January 1, 2026, Thursday // 16:37

Bulgaria Marks One Year in Schengen: Borders Open, Security Strengthened

On January 1, 2026, Bulgaria celebrates one year as a full member of the Schengen Area, marking a significant milestone in the country’s European integration.

World » EU | January 1, 2026, Thursday // 16:36

Sunny Beach Sees First Euro Withdrawal as Bulgaria Officially Adopts Single Currency

Bulgaria marked its first official euro transactions shortly after the stroke of midnight on January 1, 2026, as the country officially adopted the single European currency

Business » Finance | January 1, 2026, Thursday // 15:28
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Finance

Sunny Beach Sees First Euro Withdrawal as Bulgaria Officially Adopts Single Currency

Bulgaria marked its first official euro transactions shortly after the stroke of midnight on January 1, 2026, as the country officially adopted the single European currency

Business » Finance | January 1, 2026, Thursday // 15:28

The Lev’s Final Chapter: The Story of Bulgaria’s National Currency Before the Euro Takes Over

On January 1, 2026, Bulgaria will officially adopt the euro, completing a process of European integration that began with EU membership in 2007

Business » Finance | December 31, 2025, Wednesday // 15:22

Euro Transition Rules in Bulgaria: Practical Examples for Paying and Getting Change

From 1 January 2026, Bulgaria officially switches to the euro, with the fixed conversion rate set at 1 euro = 1.95583 leva (BGN). For the first month, until 31 January 2026 inclusive, a dual-circulation period will apply, allowing cash payments to be made

Business » Finance | December 31, 2025, Wednesday // 13:48

Bulgaria: The Fixed Exchange Rate Is 1 Euro to 1.95583 Leva!

With Bulgaria set to adopt the euro on 1 January 2026, the country will retain the long-established fixed exchange rate of 1 euro to 1.95583 leva.

Business » Finance | December 30, 2025, Tuesday // 09:06

What If Bulgaria Paid Its Debt Today? €11,200 Burden On Every Household!

Bulgaria’s public debt has reached 62,771,629,088 leva, and if it were to be settled immediately, each of the country’s 2.8 million households would need to contribute approximately 21,904 leva (around €11,200)

Business » Finance | December 29, 2025, Monday // 16:06

Why More Digital Nomads Are Choosing Bulgaria as Their Crypto‑Friendly Home Base

Remote work has become part of normal working life in Britain, with analysis of official surveys showing around 36 – 41% of UK workers now doing their jobs from home at least some of the week in 2024.

Business » Finance | December 29, 2025, Monday // 15:48
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria