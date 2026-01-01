Food Vouchers in Bulgaria to Converted to Euros Without Increase

In Bulgaria, the maximum value of food vouchers is set at 102.26 euros following the currency conversion, without any increase in the nominal amount. Tanya Obushtarova from the Association of Food Voucher Operators explained that for digital vouchers, this change is purely technical.

The association has proposed adding an additional 100 leva (approximately 50 euros) to the maximum value, a measure supported by employer groups and some political parties. Obushtarova noted that such an increase would be reasonable, recalling that the last adjustment occurred in 2022. For context, food vouchers in other European countries are higher: around 190 euros per person per month in Romania, 300 euros in France, and 200 euros in Italy.

Obushtarova emphasized that food vouchers should complement, not replace, salary increases. She pointed out that 70–80% of employers currently provide the maximum voucher value and would consider higher amounts if legally permitted. In some cases, the allocated voucher budget is exhausted mid-year, requiring adjustments that can only be made through budget updates.

Paper vouchers issued under the Ministry of Labor and Social Policy regulations will remain valid, and workers in special regimes or conditions will be able to use them next year with the euro conversion, provided their validity extends into 2026. Vouchers expiring by the end of 2025 must be used on time.

Overall, food vouchers continue to ease household expenses while supporting consumption, Obushtarova noted, serving as a meaningful social benefit for workers.