Sofia Introduces Optional Night Transport Card for Long-Term Pass Holders

Society | January 1, 2026, Thursday // 10:58
Bulgaria: Sofia Introduces Optional Night Transport Card for Long-Term Pass Holders Photo: Stella Ivanova

Starting in January, passengers holding long-term public transport subscriptions in Sofia will have the option to add an extra card covering all night lines, the Central Transport Authority announced.

The additional card will be valid for night routes N1, N2, N3, and N4. It will be available at a cost of €3 per month (approximately 5.87 leva) or €30 per year (around 58.66 leva).

A key requirement is that the duration of the night card must exactly match the validity period of the main day transport subscription. For holders of an active annual card, there is no need to purchase an additional night card, as the annual subscription already covers all night lines, the Central Transport Authority clarified.

