Sofia Introduces Optional Night Transport Card for Long-Term Pass Holders

Boyan From Sofia Becomes the First Bulgarian Baby of the New Year
In Bulgaria, the first baby of 2026 was born in Sofia, a boy named Boyan, who arrived at a city maternity hospital just 35 minutes past midnight
Starting in January, passengers holding long-term public transport subscriptions in Sofia will have the option to add an extra card covering all night lines, the Central Transport Authority announced.
The additional card will be valid for night routes N1, N2, N3, and N4. It will be available at a cost of €3 per month (approximately 5.87 leva) or €30 per year (around 58.66 leva).
A key requirement is that the duration of the night card must exactly match the validity period of the main day transport subscription. For holders of an active annual card, there is no need to purchase an additional night card, as the annual subscription already covers all night lines, the Central Transport Authority clarified.
January opens with unseasonably mild temperatures but unsettled and windy conditions across Bulgaria. On Friday, January 2, atmospheric pressure will continue to fall and stay below the usual levels for this time of year, signalling an active weather patt
Starting today, January 1, 2026, Bulgaria officially adopts the euro, bringing several significant changes into effect for citizens and businesses across the country.
For the first quarter of 2026, the country will operate under an extension law, which limits state spending to the revenues collected each month
New water prices in Bulgaria take effect from today, January 1, 2026, with adjustments ranging from a 12 percent decrease to a 14 percent increase
Taxi fares in Sofia are set to rise with the start of 2026, coinciding with Bulgaria’s official adoption of the euro.
Bulgaria's Strategic Role in the EU's Drone Wall Defense Initiative
When Politics Means Violence