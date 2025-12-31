ECB Forecasts Stable Inflation and Moderate Growth for the Eurozone Through 2028

Tourism in Bulgaria Expected to Grow in 2026
Tourism remains a stable and steadily developing sector in Bulgaria, with further growth anticipated in 2026
The European Central Bank (ECB) forecasts that eurozone inflation will remain broadly stable over the medium term, according to its latest macroeconomic projections. Headline inflation is expected to average 2.1 percent in 2025, easing slightly to 1.9 percent in 2026, 1.8 percent in 2027, and returning to 2.0 percent in 2028. Core inflation, excluding energy and food, is projected to average 2.4 percent in 2025, gradually declining to 2.2 percent in 2026, 1.9 percent in 2027, and 2.0 percent in 2028.
The upward revision for 2026 reflects the expectation that inflation in the service sector will decline more slowly than previously anticipated. Economic growth forecasts have also been adjusted upward, with domestic demand seen as the primary driver. The ECB now expects gross domestic product to expand by 1.4 percent in 2025, 1.2 percent in 2026, 1.4 percent in 2027, and 1.4 percent again in 2028.
The ECB reiterated its commitment to maintaining inflation around its 2 percent target over the medium term. The bank emphasized that policy decisions will remain data-driven and case-specific, considering the inflation outlook, underlying trends, and the transmission of monetary measures to the broader economy. No fixed path for interest rates has been set, allowing flexibility in responding to evolving economic conditions.
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen welcomed Bulgaria’s entry into the euro area, calling it one of the European Union’s most significant achievements. Speaking ahead of January 1, 2026
Portugal has been recognized as the fastest-growing economy in 2025, according to The Economist. While this performance cannot be solely attributed to the euro, the single currency has played a notable role over the nearly 25 years since its adoption
The European Central Bank will visually mark Bulgaria’s entry into the eurozone with a special light installation on the southern facade of its headquarters in Frankfurt, located along the Main River
The remaining national central banks of the euro area will also take part in exchanging Bulgarian lev banknotes for euros following Bulgaria’s entry into the eurozone as its 21st member, the Bulgarian National Bank has announced.
The European Central Bank (ECB) concluded its final monetary policy meeting of 2025 without changing key interest rates, in line with market expectations
Bulgaria has received EUR 1.47 billion from the European Commission as part of the third tranche under the National Recovery and Resilience Plan, the Government Information Service announced
Bulgaria's Strategic Role in the EU's Drone Wall Defense Initiative
When Politics Means Violence