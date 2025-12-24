Bulgarian Household Deposits Surpass 100 Billion Leva Ahead of Euro Adoption
By the end of November 2025, household and NPISH (non-profit institutions serving households) deposits in Bulgaria reached 100.881 billion leva, marking a 15.8 percent rise compared with the same month in 2024, according to a report by the Bulgarian National Bank (BNB) on December 23.
The growth in household deposits has been steady since July 2025, following the approval from European authorities for Bulgaria to adopt the euro as its official currency starting January 1, 2026. August saw an annual increase of 12.7 percent to 95.4 billion leva, September rose 13.1 percent to 96.2 billion leva, and October grew 13.8 percent to 97.9 billion leva. Many Bulgarian banks introduced promotional deposit offers around this period, allowing customers to deposit leva without fees. From January 1, 2026, all lev-denominated accounts will be converted to euros free of charge.
The BNB report also noted that deposits from financial corporations rose by 19.6 percent annually in November, reaching 4.592 billion leva, after a 31.3 percent increase in October. Non-financial corporate deposits grew 8.9 percent year-on-year to 48.619 billion leva in November, following a 10.7 percent rise in October. Overall, deposits from the non-government sector totaled 154.092 billion leva at the end of November, reflecting a 13.6 percent annual increase, slightly higher than October’s 13.2 percent growth.
Regarding loans, house purchase financing reached 32.140 billion leva at the end of November, an annual increase of 27.7 percent, nearly unchanged from October’s 27.8 percent rise. Consumer loans stood at 21.356 billion leva, up 13.6 percent compared with November 2024.
For households and businesses preparing for the euro transition, the Association of Banks in Bulgaria provides an English-language Q&A on official procedures. Additionally, the evroto.bg website offers guidance in English, while the European Commission published its Q&A on Bulgaria’s euro adoption on July 8.
EUR equivalents: With the fixed conversion rate of 1 euro = 1.95583 leva, the 100.881 billion leva in household deposits equals approximately €51.6 billion, while the total non-government sector deposits of 154.092 billion leva correspond to about €78.8 billion. House purchase loans of 32.140 billion leva convert to roughly €16.4 billion, and consumer loans of 21.356 billion leva equal about €10.9 billion.
Craze in Bulgaria: Euro Starter Kits Sold Online for 40 Leva Despite €10.23 Value
As Bulgaria prepares to join the eurozone on January 1, 2026, businesses and consumers are making last-minute adjustments for the currency switch.
Euro Coin Starter Kits in High Demand: Bulgaria's National Bank Opens Overtime on December 27
Ahead of Bulgaria’s entry into the eurozone on January 1, 2026, and due to heightened demand for euro coin starter kits featuring the national side, the Bulgarian National Bank (BNB) will extend its working hours for customer service on Saturday, December
Consumer Protection Chief: Only Currency Changes on January 1, No Major Price Hikes in Bulgaria
Alexander Kolyachev, chairman of Bulgaria’s Consumer Protection Commission (CPCo), has assured the public that the adoption of the euro will not trigger unusual price increases
Bulgarian MP: Euro Adoption Positive in Long Term, Early Months May Face Challenges
Martin Dimitrov, MP from “We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria” (WCC-DB) appeared on Nova TV to discuss the country’s preparedness for the euro, economic risks, budgetary issues, and the relationship between the state and business, as well as Bulgar
Bulgaria Absorbed Nearly €36 Billion in Grants Since Transition, Over 90% from the EU
Bulgaria has received close to 70 billion leva, or roughly 35.8 billion euro, in grant funding from the start of the transition period (1990s) up to 2024
Fiscal Council Urges Caution as Bulgaria’s 2026 Budget Shows Persistent Deficit
The Fiscal Council has urged a more cautious approach to planning Bulgaria's state finances in its analysis of the revised 2026 Budget, which was rejected by parliament on Wednesday.