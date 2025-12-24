Bulgarian Household Deposits Surpass 100 Billion Leva Ahead of Euro Adoption

By the end of November 2025, household and NPISH (non-profit institutions serving households) deposits in Bulgaria reached 100.881 billion leva, marking a 15.8 percent rise compared with the same month in 2024, according to a report by the Bulgarian National Bank (BNB) on December 23.

The growth in household deposits has been steady since July 2025, following the approval from European authorities for Bulgaria to adopt the euro as its official currency starting January 1, 2026. August saw an annual increase of 12.7 percent to 95.4 billion leva, September rose 13.1 percent to 96.2 billion leva, and October grew 13.8 percent to 97.9 billion leva. Many Bulgarian banks introduced promotional deposit offers around this period, allowing customers to deposit leva without fees. From January 1, 2026, all lev-denominated accounts will be converted to euros free of charge.

The BNB report also noted that deposits from financial corporations rose by 19.6 percent annually in November, reaching 4.592 billion leva, after a 31.3 percent increase in October. Non-financial corporate deposits grew 8.9 percent year-on-year to 48.619 billion leva in November, following a 10.7 percent rise in October. Overall, deposits from the non-government sector totaled 154.092 billion leva at the end of November, reflecting a 13.6 percent annual increase, slightly higher than October’s 13.2 percent growth.

Regarding loans, house purchase financing reached 32.140 billion leva at the end of November, an annual increase of 27.7 percent, nearly unchanged from October’s 27.8 percent rise. Consumer loans stood at 21.356 billion leva, up 13.6 percent compared with November 2024.

For households and businesses preparing for the euro transition, the Association of Banks in Bulgaria provides an English-language Q&A on official procedures. Additionally, the evroto.bg website offers guidance in English, while the European Commission published its Q&A on Bulgaria’s euro adoption on July 8.

EUR equivalents: With the fixed conversion rate of 1 euro = 1.95583 leva, the 100.881 billion leva in household deposits equals approximately €51.6 billion, while the total non-government sector deposits of 154.092 billion leva correspond to about €78.8 billion. House purchase loans of 32.140 billion leva convert to roughly €16.4 billion, and consumer loans of 21.356 billion leva equal about €10.9 billion.