Banks in Bulgaria Closed Until January 4: Experts Advise Using Cards to Avoid Cash Issues

As Bulgaria prepares to adopt the euro on January 1, 2026, consumers are being urged to prioritise card payments during the initial transitional period. Bogomil Nikolov, chairman of “Active Consumers,” told Bulgarian National Radio that the start of the year presents a unique challenge: banks will be closed until January 4, leaving limited opportunities for citizens to exchange levs for euros.

Nikolov noted that while most people have had two months to prepare for the currency switch, the first days of January could still be complicated. “We have a five-day holiday from January 1 to 4, and the euro will already be legal tender on the first day. Without ready euros or access to banks, many will need to continue paying in levs,” he said.

Given this situation, the chairman emphasized that paying by card remains the most convenient option. Consumers using cards are unlikely to experience disruptions, avoiding the complications of handling both levs and euros in cash. This advice is especially relevant for those rushing through holiday errands and purchases, when managing two currencies could otherwise slow down transactions.