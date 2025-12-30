ECB Keeps Rates Steady to End 2025, Signals Caution for 2026

World » EU | December 30, 2025, Tuesday // 13:03
Bulgaria: ECB Keeps Rates Steady to End 2025, Signals Caution for 2026

The European Central Bank (ECB) concluded its final monetary policy meeting of 2025 without changing key interest rates, in line with market expectations. Investors will focus on ECB President Christine Lagarde’s statement for insights into the potential direction of policy in 2026.

Over the past 12 months leading to June, the ECB lowered rates by a total of 2 percentage points and has since kept them steady. The key interest rate is expected to remain at 2 percent for the fourth consecutive time, a stance supported by current macroeconomic data. Eurozone inflation stayed close to the central bank’s target, at 2.1 percent in November, unchanged from October and slightly down from 2.2 percent a year ago, according to Eurostat. Economic growth in the third quarter exceeded expectations, with a 0.3 percent rise.

Lagarde described the current monetary policy stance as “in a good place,” noting that the eurozone’s unexpected resilience to global uncertainty and trade tensions might justify upward revisions to growth forecasts. Nevertheless, she emphasized that uncertainty remains elevated, particularly due to volatile international trade policies, and highlighted that inflation risks remain “two-sided,” necessitating a cautious approach.

Although the ECB’s rate cycle seems to have ended for 2025, markets are pricing in a roughly 30 percent chance of a rate increase by the end of 2026. ECB Executive Board member Isabel Schnabel noted that future hikes could occur, but not immediately. Analysts point out that forthcoming decisions will hinge on factors such as foreign exchange trends, particularly the euro’s 13 percent gain this year, German fiscal stimulus, energy prices, and shifts in global trade. Shaan Raithatha, senior economist at Vanguard, noted that Germany’s fiscal measures and increased EU defense spending will largely be offset by higher US import tariffs.

A Reuters survey of 96 economists found unanimous expectations that the deposit rate will remain unchanged, with about 80 percent anticipating no change until mid-2026 and nearly 75 percent expecting stability through the end of next year.

Attention is also turning to the ECB’s updated macroeconomic forecasts. Schnabel signaled that growth and inflation risks have shifted upward compared with September, though some analysts remain skeptical. The 2026 inflation projection is expected to rise slightly from the prior 1.7 percent estimate, while the 2027 forecast may be revised downward. Despite adjustments, inflation is projected to remain below target in both years. The new quarterly forecasts will also include a preliminary estimate for 2028.

EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: interest rates, ECB, year

Related Articles:

ECB Forecasts Stable Inflation and Moderate Growth for the Eurozone Through 2028

The European Central Bank (ECB) forecasts that eurozone inflation will remain broadly stable over the medium term, according to its latest macroeconomic projections

World » EU | December 31, 2025, Wednesday // 11:18

“Welcome, Bulgaria” Lights Up ECB Headquarters in Frankfurt Ahead of Euro Adoption

The European Central Bank will visually mark Bulgaria’s entry into the eurozone with a special light installation on the southern facade of its headquarters in Frankfurt, located along the Main River

World » EU | December 31, 2025, Wednesday // 10:31

One Year of Trump Again: Trade Wars, Immigration Crackdowns, and a Shaken World Order

With the first anniversary of Donald Trump’s second term approaching, the phrase “Tariffs, Trade, and Tantrums” has come to encapsulate the governing style of the 47th President of the United States.

Novinite Insider » Opinions | December 30, 2025, Tuesday // 18:17

Turmoil and Transition: Key Events in the Balkans in 2025

The Balkans experienced a turbulent 2025, with political upheavals, natural disasters, tragic incidents, and social unrest shaping the year

World » Southeast Europe | December 27, 2025, Saturday // 16:02

The Year in Sports 2025: Historic Triumphs, Rivalries, and Record-Breaking Feats

The year 2025 in sports was marked by unforgettable achievements and moments that captivated fans worldwide, even in a year without Olympic Games or major global football tournaments

Sports | December 27, 2025, Saturday // 15:04

ECB to Celebrate Bulgaria’s Eurozone Entry with Special Light Display

The European Central Bank will mark Bulgaria’s upcoming accession to the eurozone with a special illumination of its southern facade in Frankfurt, overlooking the Main River, European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde announced on Facebook

World » EU | December 22, 2025, Monday // 14:53
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from EU

Portugal 25 Years with the Euro: Growth, Tourism, and Lessons Learned

Portugal has been recognized as the fastest-growing economy in 2025, according to The Economist. While this performance cannot be solely attributed to the euro, the single currency has played a notable role over the nearly 25 years since its adoption

World » EU | December 31, 2025, Wednesday // 11:20

ECB Forecasts Stable Inflation and Moderate Growth for the Eurozone Through 2028

The European Central Bank (ECB) forecasts that eurozone inflation will remain broadly stable over the medium term, according to its latest macroeconomic projections

World » EU | December 31, 2025, Wednesday // 11:18

“Welcome, Bulgaria” Lights Up ECB Headquarters in Frankfurt Ahead of Euro Adoption

The European Central Bank will visually mark Bulgaria’s entry into the eurozone with a special light installation on the southern facade of its headquarters in Frankfurt, located along the Main River

World » EU | December 31, 2025, Wednesday // 10:31

Other Eurozone States to Exchange Lev for Euro Until March Following Bulgaria’s Entry into the Eurozone

The remaining national central banks of the euro area will also take part in exchanging Bulgarian lev banknotes for euros following Bulgaria’s entry into the eurozone as its 21st member, the Bulgarian National Bank has announced.

World » EU | December 31, 2025, Wednesday // 09:44

Bulgaria Secures €1.47 Billion from EU Recovery Fund in Third NRRP Payment

Bulgaria has received EUR 1.47 billion from the European Commission as part of the third tranche under the National Recovery and Resilience Plan, the Government Information Service announced

World » EU | December 29, 2025, Monday // 17:36

Euro Transition Tips for Bulgaria: Lessons from Croatia on Prices and Using Small Banknotes

Ana Knežević, president of the Consumer Protection Association in Zagreb, shared lessons from Croatia’s adoption of the euro in 2023, highlighting issues with change and price rounding that could guide Bulgarian consumers and merchants.

World » EU | December 29, 2025, Monday // 12:06
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria