Bulgaria: Villages Face Challenges Converting Lev to Euro Due to Lack of Post Offices

In the mountain villages of Smochevo and Pastra, part of Rila municipality, residents are anticipating difficulties in converting their levs into euros due to the absence of local post offices. Currently, a postman from Rila visits these villages once a month, handling tasks such as paying social benefits and allowances and collecting electricity and water bills at the pensioners’ club. It remains unclear whether he will be able to offer currency conversion during these visits.

For many elderly residents, travel to the city is already challenging, especially in winter, and the lack of regular bus transport complicates access to banks for the euro transition. Locals hope that during the postman’s scheduled visits they will be able to exchange their levs for euros without additional hardship. In Smochevo alone, there are 14 residents on the list needing assistance with currency conversion.

Mayor Stefka Zasheva expressed optimism that Bulgarian Post has organized the process efficiently. She assured that support will be provided for residents who face difficulties, including those with children abroad or without transportation. “We will help,” the mayor said. “I will personally transport people, as I do for trips to the doctor, the post office, or the police. Others are also stepping in to assist, ensuring everyone can exchange their levs into euros.”

With the official fixed rate of 1 euro = 1.95583 leva, villagers will need guidance and logistical support to ensure a smooth transition to the new currency.