Plovdiv Offers Free Public Transport on December 31 and January 1

Public transport in Plovdiv will be free during the final hours of 2025 and throughout January 1, 2026, as part of a New Year initiative approved by the Municipal Council. Mayor Kostadin Dimitrov announced the measure during the council session, explaining that it is intended to ease access to the city center and contribute to the festive atmosphere around New Year’s celebrations.

Starting in January, residents will travel on public transport with a ticket priced at one lev, which is approximately €0.51. From February 1, the fare will be reduced to 50 euro cents. According to the mayor, these changes are part of a broader adjustment of local transport and service fees, while prices in Plovdiv’s Blue Zone for paid parking will be updated administratively but will not increase.

The scope and regulation of the Blue Zone are expected to be further refined, with discussions ongoing about possible adjustments to its operation. For now, the municipality has given assurances that no higher parking charges are planned.

The decision to make public transport free around New Year was implemented with the support of carrier Petko Angelov. He said the aim is to encourage people to leave their cars behind and reach central areas more easily for holiday events, while also creating a more relaxed and festive urban environment.

During the same session, councilors approved amendments to the ordinance governing local fees and service prices in Plovdiv. The Municipal Council also adopted the city’s Cultural Calendar, with its budget increased by 10 percent, a move highlighted by Mayor Dimitrov as an investment in cultural life.

The mayor also commented on the stalled renovation of the Plovdiv Concert Hall, noting an ongoing dispute between the contractor and the contracting authority, the Ministry of Culture. As a result, reconstruction work has been halted for another month. Dimitrov stressed that the municipality has fulfilled its obligations and that further progress now depends on the Ministry of Culture.