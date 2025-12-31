Bulgaria: The Fixed Exchange Rate Is 1 Euro to 1.95583 Leva!

With Bulgaria set to adopt the euro on 1 January 2026, the country will retain the long-established fixed exchange rate of 1 euro to 1.95583 leva. This rate was definitively confirmed by the Council of the European Union in July 2025 and is final and non-negotiable. As a result, the lev’s value against the euro will remain unchanged, and all conversions involving prices, wages, pensions, savings or payments will be calculated strictly using this ratio.

The exchange rate is mandatory for all participants in the economy, including public institutions, banks, businesses and private individuals. No alternative rates may be applied, and no additional charges are permitted for the conversion itself. After 30 June 2026, however, banks and post offices that continue to exchange leva into euros may introduce service fees.

When converting amounts from leva into euros, the calculation is always performed by dividing the sum in leva by 1.95583. The exchange rate itself must not be shortened or rounded. For price conversions, the resulting euro amount is rounded to the second decimal place under standard mathematical rules: if the third digit after the decimal point is below 5, the second digit remains unchanged; if it is 5 or higher, the second digit increases by one. By way of example, 100 leva are converted into €51.13.

All bank accounts, loans and deposits will be automatically converted into euros on 1 January 2026. Account holders will not be required to submit requests or sign additional agreements, as the process will take place by default.

A different rounding principle applies to salaries, pensions and social payments. In these cases, if the third decimal digit is greater than zero, the second digit is rounded up. Under this rule, a monthly income of 2,000 leva becomes €1,022.59.

From the date of euro adoption, the euro becomes Bulgaria’s sole official currency, and prices must be set in euros. Any new goods or services introduced after 1 January 2026, as well as any price changes to existing ones, must be denominated in euros. During the dual display period, which runs until 8 August 2026, prices must also be shown in leva for information purposes.

With the fixed rate of 1 euro equal to 1.95583 leva, the switch to the euro is designed to take place without extra costs and without affecting the real value of incomes, savings or financial obligations.