Drug Prices Surge in Bulgaria, with Some Medicines Doubling or Tripling in Cost

Society » HEALTH | December 23, 2025, Tuesday // 17:32
Bulgaria: Drug Prices Surge in Bulgaria, with Some Medicines Doubling or Tripling in Cost @Pixabay

A noticeable and sustained rise in the prices of a number of medicines has been observed over the past several months, according to pharmacists and patients. The data indicates that this is not an isolated adjustment, but a continuing trend. The steepest increases affect medicines reimbursed through the National Health Insurance Fund, hitting patients directly through higher co-payments.

Industry representatives stress that the price hikes are not linked to the introduction of the euro. Instead, they point to insufficient control over manufacturers’ pricing policies. The increases apply to both prescription drugs and medicines sold without a prescription.

Milcho Bagashki says he previously paid around 20 to 21 leva (€10.23–€10.74) for his blood pressure medication. “This month it went up to 34–35 leva (€17.38–€17.90). I take medicines for blood pressure, heart problems and diabetes, so the difference is extremely serious,” he told Bulgarian National Television.

According to Konstantin Kachulev, head of the Regional Pharmaceutical College in Blagoevgrad, there are cases where prices have doubled or even tripled. “Medicines that used to cost between 5 and 10 leva (€2.56–€5.11) are now selling for 20 to 25 leva (€10.23–€12.78),” he said.

The effect is most strongly felt with medicines prescribed under the Health Insurance Fund, where the reimbursed amount remains unchanged while retail prices rise. Kachulev explained the mechanism with an example: “If a medicine costs 12 leva (€6.14) and the fund covers 10 leva (€5.11), the patient pays 2 leva (€1.02). If the manufacturer raises the price and it reaches 25 leva (€12.78), the fund still pays 10 leva, but the patient’s share jumps to 15 leva (€7.67).”

The Medicines Agency has clarified that over-the-counter drugs are not subject to state-imposed prices. Manufacturers propose a price, which the state only registers, without setting or capping it. Oversight is limited to checking whether the regulated mark-ups are respected, not whether the base price set by the producer is justified.

For medicines reimbursed by the Health Insurance Fund, the state determines the reference price by comparing the cost of the same product in ten other countries and applying the lowest one. Despite this, many patients say they are already being forced to prioritise which treatments they can afford.

Stoycho Georgiev says he spends between 90 and 100 leva (€46.03–€51.13) on medicines. “It’s extremely expensive and not even enough for a full month – there are only 20 pills and I take two a day. There have to be alternatives, because this is unsustainable,” he said.

Kachulev gave another example from his practice: a patient recently could not afford all the medicines on his prescription. “Out of three drugs, he chose to buy only the antibiotic. That was the right decision – it was the most essential one,” he noted.

In an attempt to limit sudden price spikes, the Ministry of Health introduced a new restriction this year. Pharmaceutical companies are now allowed to request a price increase no earlier than one year after the previous approval. Even then, any increase is capped either at the level of official inflation or at the lowest price of the same medicine in the designated reference countries.

Health » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: prices, increase, medicines, Bulgaria

Related Articles:

By 2030, Most New Bulgarian Jobs Will Demand Medium and High-Level Skills

By 2030, the majority of new jobs in Bulgaria are expected to require medium and high-level qualifications, driven by the ongoing green and circular economic transition and accelerated digitalization.

Business | January 3, 2026, Saturday // 23:00

Bulgaria Joins EU’s Secure Satellite Network to Monitor Space Debris

Bulgaria has officially joined the European Union’s secure satellite system, gaining access to a coordinated mechanism for managing radio frequencies and orbital resources, as well as the capacity to use secure satellite communications at a continental le

World » EU | January 2, 2026, Friday // 23:00

Countercyclical Capital Requirement in Bulgaria Remains at 2% Amid Strong Credit Growth

The Bulgarian National Bank (BNB) has confirmed that the countercyclical capital buffer for credit risk exposures in Bulgaria is set to remain at 2 percent in the first quarter of 2027

Business » Finance | January 1, 2026, Thursday // 23:00

Food Vouchers in Bulgaria to Converted to Euros Without Increase

In Bulgaria, the maximum value of food vouchers is set at 102.26 euros following the currency conversion, without any increase in the nominal amount.

Society | January 1, 2026, Thursday // 23:00

Cheers to 2026 from Novinite.com

As the clock prepares to strike midnight and we bid farewell to 2025, all of us at Novinite.

Novinite Insider | January 1, 2026, Thursday // 00:01

Banks in Bulgaria Closed Until January 4: Experts Advise Using Cards to Avoid Cash Issues

As Bulgaria prepares to adopt the euro on January 1, 2026, consumers are being urged to prioritise card payments during the initial transitional period

Society | December 31, 2025, Wednesday // 23:00
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Health

Epidemic Flu Already in Bulgaria As Cases Overtake Last Year, Expert Says

Bulgaria has entered its typical winter health pattern, with flu cases already spreading at an epidemic level. This assessment was made by Prof. Todor Kantardzhiev during an appearance on Nova TV.

Society » Health | December 23, 2025, Tuesday // 10:04

One in Three Injury Deaths in Europe Linked to Alcohol, Warns WHO

According to a report from WHO/Europe, alcohol is a major contributor to injury-related fatalities, accounting for approximately one-third of such deaths.

Society » Health | December 22, 2025, Monday // 09:25

Flu Wave Hits Bulgaria: H3N2 Dominates, Peak Expected in February

With the start of the holiday season, Bulgaria is seeing the early stages of a flu wave, and the Pernik region has already recorded a particularly high incidence of 240 cases per 100,000 people, twice the national average

Society » Health | December 21, 2025, Sunday // 11:18

Europe Faces Early Flu Surge as New Strain Spreads Rapidly

Over 50 percent of countries in the World Health Organization’s (WHO) European Region are currently facing an unusually early and intense influenza season

Society » Health | December 17, 2025, Wednesday // 11:23

Bulgaria Faces Early Flu Epidemic: Peak Expected in January, Children Most at Risk

Bulgaria is entering the early stages of a flu epidemic, according to Chief State Health Inspector Assoc. Prof. Angel Kunche

Society » Health | December 17, 2025, Wednesday // 08:29

Bulgaria Faces Upcoming Flu Wave as Mutated Subvariant K Spreads

In Bulgaria, flu activity is currently low, with only isolated cases detected

Society » Health | December 4, 2025, Thursday // 12:06
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria