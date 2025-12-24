Craze in Bulgaria: Euro Starter Kits Sold Online for 40 Leva Despite €10.23 Value

Business » FINANCE | December 24, 2025, Wednesday // 09:36
Bulgaria: Craze in Bulgaria: Euro Starter Kits Sold Online for 40 Leva Despite €10.23 Value @novinite.com

As Bulgaria prepares to join the eurozone on January 1, 2026, businesses and consumers are making last-minute adjustments for the currency switch. The Association of Bulgarian Banks confirmed that starter packs of euro coins, valued at €10.23, are available online for 20 leva, though payments by card will not be possible until 4 a.m. on New Year’s Day.

Zhivko Rusev, who owns two grocery stores, including a 24-hour location, shared his preparations with bTV. Drawing on his experience during the 1999 redenomination of the leva, he has stocked up on euro starter packs for January 1. “One pack contains 2,000 euros in banknotes and 110 euros in coins. I ordered five packs to have enough on hand,” Rusev said. Yet he remains cautious, as the software used in his stores has not yet been fully updated to handle transactions in both leva and euros. “They did an initial update, but a final one is still needed. I’m not sure if everything will work smoothly in January,” he noted.

Rusev also expressed concerns over pricing labels, which he has had to adjust multiple times to comply with regulations, adding extra work and costs. Cashiers are unsure whether registers will automatically calculate change in both currencies or if manual calculations will be needed.

Emil Stoyanov, a store manager, explained that he is informing customers that cash payments will be preferable on New Year’s Eve. “We will accept both euros and leva, and there will be no split between the two depending on the hour,” he said. This comes as card payments are set to be suspended for a brief period, between 9 p.m. on December 31 and 1 a.m. on January 1, affecting POS terminals, online purchases, and ATM withdrawals.

Online merchants are also capitalizing on the transition. Investigations by bTV revealed that some sellers offer euro coin starter packs at inflated prices, often double the bank rate. While the official exchange sets the value of €10.23 at 20 leva, online listings are selling the same packs for 40 leva, highlighting the high demand and speculative pricing ahead of the currency switch.

Finance » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: euro, starter kits, Bulgaria, Eurozone

Related Articles:

By 2030, Most New Bulgarian Jobs Will Demand Medium and High-Level Skills

By 2030, the majority of new jobs in Bulgaria are expected to require medium and high-level qualifications, driven by the ongoing green and circular economic transition and accelerated digitalization.

Business | January 3, 2026, Saturday // 23:00

Bulgaria Joins EU’s Secure Satellite Network to Monitor Space Debris

Bulgaria has officially joined the European Union’s secure satellite system, gaining access to a coordinated mechanism for managing radio frequencies and orbital resources, as well as the capacity to use secure satellite communications at a continental le

World » EU | January 2, 2026, Friday // 23:00

Countercyclical Capital Requirement in Bulgaria Remains at 2% Amid Strong Credit Growth

The Bulgarian National Bank (BNB) has confirmed that the countercyclical capital buffer for credit risk exposures in Bulgaria is set to remain at 2 percent in the first quarter of 2027

Business » Finance | January 1, 2026, Thursday // 23:00

Food Vouchers in Bulgaria to Converted to Euros Without Increase

In Bulgaria, the maximum value of food vouchers is set at 102.26 euros following the currency conversion, without any increase in the nominal amount.

Society | January 1, 2026, Thursday // 23:00

Cheers to 2026 from Novinite.com

As the clock prepares to strike midnight and we bid farewell to 2025, all of us at Novinite.

Novinite Insider | January 1, 2026, Thursday // 00:01

Portugal 25 Years with the Euro: Growth, Tourism, and Lessons Learned

Portugal has been recognized as the fastest-growing economy in 2025, according to The Economist. While this performance cannot be solely attributed to the euro, the single currency has played a notable role over the nearly 25 years since its adoption

World » EU | December 31, 2025, Wednesday // 23:00
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Finance

Bulgarian Household Deposits Surpass 100 Billion Leva Ahead of Euro Adoption

By the end of November 2025, household and NPISH (non-profit institutions serving households) deposits in Bulgaria reached 100.881 billion leva, marking a 15.8 percent rise compared with the same month in 2024, according to a report by the Bulgarian Natio

Business » Finance | December 24, 2025, Wednesday // 15:00

Euro Coin Starter Kits in High Demand: Bulgaria's National Bank Opens Overtime on December 27

Ahead of Bulgaria’s entry into the eurozone on January 1, 2026, and due to heightened demand for euro coin starter kits featuring the national side, the Bulgarian National Bank (BNB) will extend its working hours for customer service on Saturday, December

Business » Finance | December 23, 2025, Tuesday // 14:00

Consumer Protection Chief: Only Currency Changes on January 1, No Major Price Hikes in Bulgaria

Alexander Kolyachev, chairman of Bulgaria’s Consumer Protection Commission (CPCo), has assured the public that the adoption of the euro will not trigger unusual price increases

Business » Finance | December 23, 2025, Tuesday // 11:07

Bulgarian MP: Euro Adoption Positive in Long Term, Early Months May Face Challenges

Martin Dimitrov, MP from “We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria” (WCC-DB) appeared on Nova TV to discuss the country’s preparedness for the euro, economic risks, budgetary issues, and the relationship between the state and business, as well as Bulgar

Business » Finance | December 23, 2025, Tuesday // 09:31

Bulgaria Absorbed Nearly €36 Billion in Grants Since Transition, Over 90% from the EU

Bulgaria has received close to 70 billion leva, or roughly 35.8 billion euro, in grant funding from the start of the transition period (1990s) up to 2024

Business » Finance | December 21, 2025, Sunday // 10:19

Fiscal Council Urges Caution as Bulgaria’s 2026 Budget Shows Persistent Deficit

The Fiscal Council has urged a more cautious approach to planning Bulgaria's state finances in its analysis of the revised 2026 Budget, which was rejected by parliament on Wednesday.

Business » Finance | December 19, 2025, Friday // 15:27
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria