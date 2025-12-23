Russia and Venezuela Condemn US Military Moves in Caribbean, Warn of Regional Risks

World | December 23, 2025, Tuesday // 12:14
Russia and Venezuela have issued a joint warning over what they describe as an expanding US military footprint in the Caribbean, cautioning that Washington’s actions could destabilise the region and threaten international shipping routes.

According to a statement cited by TASS, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Venezuelan counterpart Yvan Gil Pinto expressed deep concern about what they called the intensification of “escalatory steps” by the United States in the Caribbean Sea. The two ministers warned that such moves could have far-reaching regional consequences and create risks for global maritime traffic.

Moscow also reaffirmed its strong political backing for the Venezuelan government. The Russian Foreign Ministry said Lavrov and Gil agreed to strengthen coordination both bilaterally and within international organisations, particularly at the United Nations, with the stated aim of defending national sovereignty and preventing external interference in domestic affairs.

These statements come against the backdrop of increased US pressure on Caracas, officially framed by Washington as part of counter-narcotics operations. US authorities have repeatedly accused Venezuela of failing to adequately combat drug trafficking, claims that the Venezuelan government has consistently rejected.

Adding to tensions, reports cited by TASS indicate that former US President Donald Trump authorised covert CIA operations inside Venezuela. In November, the Pentagon confirmed that US naval forces, led by the aircraft carrier Gerald R. Ford, had entered the area of responsibility of US Southern Command as part of anti-drug efforts.

In recent months, US forces have reportedly destroyed more than 20 vessels off the coast of Latin America during these operations, with nearly 100 people killed. Washington has also announced the closure of Venezuelan airspace and imposed restrictions on oil tankers placed on US sanctions lists, effectively tightening a maritime blockade.

US media have further reported that Washington may be considering strikes on land targets in Venezuela allegedly linked to drug cartels. Commenting on the situation, Alexander Shchetinin, head of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Latin American Department, said Moscow hopes the US administration will act pragmatically, warning that miscalculations could have serious implications for the wider region.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump publicly suggested that it would be a “smart” decision for Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro to step down, as US military and economic pressure continues to mount. When asked whether forcing Maduro from power was the objective of current US policy, Trump declined to give a clear answer but said the decision ultimately rested with the Venezuelan leader.

Trump also accused Venezuela of contributing significantly to illegal migration into the United States, alleging that criminals, prisoners and drug traffickers were sent north. He blamed the scale of the issue on the previous US administration, claiming it failed to secure the border.

Although the White House maintains that the expanded US presence in the Caribbean is aimed at countering drug trafficking, recent developments have fuelled controversy. This month, US authorities seized two tankers near Venezuela, and on Sunday began pursuing a vessel described as part of a “dark” or “shadow” fleet after it refused to stop in international waters, according to CNN.

The ship, identified as Bella 1, was reportedly heading to Venezuela to load oil when US Coast Guard personnel attempted to board it. US officials say the vessel is under American sanctions for alleged links to Iranian oil exports and that a judicial warrant had already been issued for its seizure.

Caracas, however, condemned the action as “piracy”, accusing the United States of attempting to seize Venezuelan energy assets and undermine the country’s leadership.

