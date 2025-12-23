Trump Warns Epstein File Releases Risk Ruining Reputations of Innocent Associates

Donald Trump has commented publicly for the first time on the ongoing release of documents linked to Jeffrey Epstein, arguing that the disclosure risks destroying the reputations of people who, in his words, only encountered the disgraced financier in passing and without wrongdoing.

Speaking to reporters at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Palm Beach, Florida, the US president said that many individuals photographed with Epstein had no involvement in his crimes. Trump expressed particular sympathy for former Democratic president Bill Clinton, whose name and images appeared in the initial batch of materials released by the Justice Department. Trump said he had always maintained cordial relations with Clinton and described it as unfortunate that such images were resurfacing. He argued that the current situation was driven mainly by Democrats, along with what he described as a small number of “bad Republicans”, and suggested that this pressure had also led to the publication of photographs involving himself.

Trump insisted that Epstein was a figure who moved widely in elite circles and claimed that many people were photographed with him simply because he attended social events. He said that while Clinton was capable of handling the scrutiny, others were now being exposed despite having, in his view, no substantive connection to Epstein. He referred to respected figures in finance and law whose reputations, he warned, could be unfairly damaged by their presence in old photographs.

The president said he had heard widespread anger from people upset that images of individuals with no direct link to Epstein’s criminal conduct were being made public. As an example, he mentioned Larry Summers, the former US treasury secretary and Harvard professor, who announced in November that he would withdraw from public life following revelations about past email exchanges with Epstein.

Trump again attempted to downplay the significance of the Epstein files, describing them as a distraction from what he portrayed as major achievements by his administration and the Republican Party. He complained that media attention remained focused on Epstein at a time when, according to Trump, his government was announcing major initiatives such as the construction of what he described as the largest and most powerful warships in the world.

Despite Trump’s suggestion that the issue should be considered closed, the release process is far from complete. Under the Epstein Files Transparency Act, which passed Congress with near-unanimous support and was signed into law by Trump, the Justice Department is required to make the full set of Epstein-related records public. So far, only one batch of documents has been released, prompting strong criticism from survivors and lawmakers.

On Monday, a spokesperson for Bill Clinton, Angel Urena, called on the Justice Department to publish any remaining materials that reference Clinton, including photographs. Urena said there were growing concerns that selective disclosures were creating misleading impressions about individuals who had previously been cleared by the same authorities. He argued that there was no need for protection and questioned why some information appeared to be withheld.

The controversy has also deeply affected Epstein’s victims. In an interview with CNN, one survivor, identified previously as “Jane Doe”, said she was horrified to discover that her real name appeared repeatedly in the newly released files, despite her long-standing efforts to remain anonymous. She said she had contacted Justice Department officials multiple times to request redaction of her identity, but as of Monday her name was still publicly visible. She added that the exposure had led to unsolicited phone calls and had intensified her trauma.

The survivor said she was abused by Epstein in 2009 and reported the abuse to the FBI that same year, after Epstein had already pleaded guilty to state prostitution charges in Florida. Under a widely criticised non-prosecution agreement, Epstein served 13 months in jail with work-release privileges, during which survivors have alleged that abuse continued. The woman said the failure to protect her identity had badly shaken her trust in the justice system and raised fears for other victims who might come forward in the future.

She is among more than a dozen survivors, along with relatives of the late Virginia Giuffre, who issued a joint statement criticising the Justice Department’s handling of the document release. They cited unexplained and extensive redactions, the failure to protect victims’ identities, missing financial records, and difficulties accessing documents related to their own cases. The group said there had been no clear communication about what had been withheld or how future releases would prevent further harm.

In response, Justice Department spokesperson Chad Gilmartin said officials had been in contact with victims, their legal representatives, and survivor groups. He described the release process as complex and said efforts were under way to balance transparency with the need for redactions. Survivors were encouraged to raise concerns directly with the department.

The handling of the files has also drawn bipartisan criticism in Congress. Democratic Representative Ro Khanna accused the Justice Department of continuing to shield powerful individuals who were never charged and called for the release of FBI witness interviews and emails seized from Epstein. Republican Representative Thomas Massie, a co-author of the transparency law, said the department was failing to comply with its legal obligations. In public statements, Massie accused Attorney General Pam Bondi of improperly redacting and withholding documents and argued that the current release does not meet the standards set out in the law or deliver justice for survivors.

Epstein, a wealthy financier with extensive political and social connections, died in a New York jail cell in 2019 while awaiting trial on federal sex-trafficking charges. His death was officially ruled a suicide, but the handling of his case and its aftermath continue to fuel controversy and demands for accountability.