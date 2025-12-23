Trump Unveils Plans for ‘Trump-Class’ Battleships in Major US Navy Expansion

US President Donald Trump has unveiled plans for a new generation of American Navy warships that will carry his name, announcing the creation of a so called “Trump class” as part of what he described as a future “Golden Fleet”. Speaking on Monday at his Mar a Lago residence in Florida, Trump said the vessels would surpass all previous US built warships in size, speed, and firepower.

According to the president, the programme will begin with the construction of two battleships, with the long term goal of expanding the fleet to between 20 and 25 vessels. Trump said the ships would be “a hundred times more powerful” than existing US battleships and would mark a revival of American shipbuilding capabilities, which he argued have declined in recent decades.

Navy Secretary John Phelan reinforced the message, saying the appearance of a Trump class battleship on the horizon would signal inevitable American dominance at sea. He described the future USS Defiant, one of the proposed vessels displayed in concept images during the announcement, as the largest, deadliest, most versatile, and visually striking warship operating on the world’s oceans.

Trump and Phelan both drew comparisons to the historic Iowa class battleships, which were designed for direct offensive action using heavy guns. Phelan said the defining feature of the new class would be overwhelming offensive firepower, adding that the ships would not merely defend against attacks but would be capable of striking enemy forces directly at long range. He also said the vessels would command a wide range of assets, from traditional warships to drones, reviving large naval battle groups.

Historically, battleships were massive, heavily armoured ships armed with large calibre guns and played a central role during the Second World War. The largest US battleships of that era, the Iowa class, displaced around 60,000 tonnes. However, after the war, their importance declined as aircraft carriers and missile technology became dominant. Although four Iowa class ships were modernised in the 1980s with cruise missiles and advanced radar systems, all were decommissioned by the 1990s.

Trump said the new Trump class battleships have been under consideration for years and that the concept originated during his first term in office. He stressed that construction would take place in the United States, with American naval shipyards and domestic companies, as part of a broader effort to restore the country’s status as a major shipbuilding power.

The president said the new fleet would be equipped with hypersonic weapons, advanced high power laser systems, and nuclear capable sea launched cruise missiles currently under development. He added that the ships would also feature artificial intelligence supported systems and would serve as the flagships of the US naval fleet once completed.

Trump described the vessels as weighing between 30,000 and 40,000 tonnes and said they would be the most lethal surface warfare ships ever built. While missiles would play a central role, he also emphasised the continued importance of naval guns, arguing that in some situations they offer effective firepower at a fraction of the cost.

Traditionally, US battleship classes were named after individual states, while aircraft carriers are often named in honour of former presidents. Earlier this year, the Navy announced that two future aircraft carriers would be named after former presidents Bill Clinton and George W Bush. Trump’s decision to attach his own name to an active class of warships has drawn criticism, particularly as it follows other moves by his administration to rename institutions in his honour.

The announcement comes against the backdrop of recent US naval activity in the Caribbean, including the seizure of two tankers near Venezuela and the pursuit of a so called “dark fleet” vessel in international waters after it refused to stop for inspection.