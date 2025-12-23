Epidemic Flu Already in Bulgaria As Cases Overtake Last Year, Expert Says

Bulgaria has entered its typical winter health pattern, with flu cases already spreading at an epidemic level. This assessment was made by Prof. Todor Kantardzhiev during an appearance on Nova TV. He pointed out that, for the first time this season, the number of patients over the past week has exceeded those recorded in the same period last year.

According to Prof. Kantardzhiev, this shift clearly indicates epidemic transmission of influenza. He explained that this conclusion is based on two key indicators: the growing number of infected people and a noticeable change in the structure of the circulating pathogens. Together, these factors show that the flu virus is now dominant in the overall illness picture.

He described it as a positive development that many people have already been vaccinated. At the same time, he noted that the currently prevailing strain is influenza A H3N2, subvariant K, which carries seven mutations. This makes it more contagious than previous strains. While vaccines are less effective at preventing infection with this variant, they still significantly reduce the risk of severe disease. For this reason, health authorities in Stockholm advise vaccination for everyone who is able to receive it.

Prof. Kantardzhiev also stressed the importance of combining vaccination with timely medication. He recommended that people consult their general practitioners in advance to ensure they have an antiviral drug at home. One package, he said, is usually sufficient for an entire household.

He explained that flu symptoms are easy to recognize. Once they appear, patients can contact their doctor by phone and start antiviral treatment twice daily, as prescribed, targeting the replication of the influenza virus. At the same time, other family members can take a preventive dose of one tablet per day to reduce the risk of infection. Following this approach, he said, would significantly limit complications and the spread of the virus.

In addition to medication, the professor advised basic preventive measures such as frequent airing of rooms, regular hand washing, wearing masks and staying at home when experiencing fever and cough. He listed the typical flu symptoms as high temperature, cough, pronounced fatigue, muscle and joint pain, sensitivity to light and pain behind the eyes.

He emphasized that influenza has a very short incubation period. Symptoms usually develop within 24 to 36 hours after infection and can incapacitate a person within just a couple of hours. This sudden onset, he noted, is a hallmark of the flu.

Finally, Prof. Kantardzhiev said that infected individuals remain contagious for about four to five days. During this period, it is advisable to protect close contacts by wearing a mask at home, while family members may take preventive antiviral medication that suppresses viral replication.

