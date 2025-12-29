Bulgaria to Introduce One-Day Vignette from February 2026, Prices Set in Euros and Leva

Society | December 29, 2025, Monday // 09:16
Bulgaria to Introduce One-Day Vignette from February 2026, Prices Set in Euros and Leva

Starting February 3, 2026, a one-day vignette will be available for passenger vehicles up to 3.5 tons, allowing access to Bulgaria’s national road network for 24 hours, the Road Infrastructure Agency (RIA) announced. The cost of the new vignette will be 4.09 euros (8 leva).

For 2026, all vignettes will be issued in both euros and leva. Prices will be automatically converted at the official fixed exchange rate, with no additional action required from drivers. Cash payments can be made in either currency, while electronic payments will be processed in euros.

Other vignette prices will remain unchanged: annual – 49.60 euros (97 leva), quarterly – 27.61 euros (54 leva), monthly – 15.34 euros (30 leva), weekly – 7.67 euros (15 leva), and weekend – 5.11 euros (10 leva). Drivers can verify the status of their vignettes on the National Toll Administration website by entering the vehicle’s registration number and country. Status options include “active”, “expired”, or “unused” if the start date is delayed by up to 30 days.

RIA also cautioned that temporary interruptions in online bank transfer payments will occur from December 22 to 31, 2025, due to system preparations for the euro. During this period, vignettes can still be purchased online via card, at counters, or through self-service terminals.

All route cards bought in 2025 will remain valid until December 31, 2025. From 9:00 p.m. on December 31 to 2:00 a.m. on January 1, 2026, all sales channels will be briefly closed for scheduled maintenance.

The introduction of the one-day vignette is part of the revised Tariff for using the national road network and aligns with Bulgaria’s adoption of the euro as its official currency.

