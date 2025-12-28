From Leva to Euro: Children in Plovdiv Practice Currency Through Games and Projects

Society » EDUCATION | December 29, 2025, Monday // 08:06
Bulgaria: From Leva to Euro: Children in Plovdiv Practice Currency Through Games and Projects

In Plovdiv, students at Tsar Simeon the Great Secondary School are learning about the euro and how to handle money ahead of Bulgaria’s entry into the eurozone. Special interactive lessons have been prepared for the fourth-graders, combining theory with practical exercises. Presentations introduce the key features of euro banknotes and coins, while games allow students to apply what they have learned. In the classroom “euro store,” children use illustrated euro notes and coins to “buy” their favorite toys. They also plan menus for a euro-themed restaurant, drawing the ingredients needed for dishes like Shopska salad and calculating the euro cost of each item.

Teachers stress that visual and practical activities help children understand the transition more easily. “We decided in November that all exercises previously done with leva would now be practiced in euros. Each day, students become more prepared so that the transition does not create stress,” explained to BNT Dimitria Krushkova, a senior teacher. Students have also created a comic strip reflecting the euro’s introduction, the challenges it presents, and the benefits it brings.

Parents have welcomed the lessons as well. “The topic of money is very delicate and needs to be introduced carefully to children,” said Milka Kyoseva. Many students are already familiar with the euro from family trips to Greece and other European countries. Some children have noticed subtle differences between notes, such as variations between two 50-euro bills, while others plan to use calculators for larger amounts. “I will use it in the store or at a restaurant with my parents,” said Liana Kuyumdzhieva, a fourth-grader.

Tsar Simeon the Great School has a long history of fostering practical financial skills, having launched an entrepreneurship class 15 years ago. Today, students also study e-commerce, combining traditional financial literacy with modern applications to prepare them for real-life scenarios.

Education » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: students, money, Bulgaria, Eurozone

