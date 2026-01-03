By 2030, Most New Bulgarian Jobs Will Demand Medium and High-Level Skills

By 2030, the majority of new jobs in Bulgaria are expected to require medium and high-level qualifications, driven by the ongoing green and circular economic transition and accelerated digitalization. The Economic and Social Council (ESC) emphasizes that adapting to these changes requires a sector- and region-specific approach to workforce skills. Current participation in training remains low, with only 2–3% of Bulgarians aged 15–64 having attended courses in the past year, well below the EU average of roughly 11%, according to Eurostat. Labor market surveys by the Ministry of Labor and Social Policy and the Employment Agency indicate persistent demand for technical specialists, ICT experts, and energy efficiency professionals, underlining the need for targeted retraining and upskilling programs.

CEDEFOP projects that by 2030, most new employment opportunities in Bulgaria will demand medium and high qualifications, with the largest deficits in technical, ICT, and service professions. This highlights the urgency of systematic workforce development initiatives.

Sectoral priorities

Energy-intensive industry and heavy engineering: Skills in low-carbon technologies, carbon capture and storage (CCUS), hydrogen process management, and digital monitoring of production lines.

Construction and real estate: Implementation of NZEB (nearly zero-energy buildings) standards, BIM (Building Information Modelling), installation and maintenance of energy-efficient systems, circular material use, and product passports.

Agri-food sector: Precision farming, IoT sensor management, drone-assisted monitoring, and data-driven yield optimization.

Transport and logistics: Digitalized supply chains, electric and hydrogen fleet management, and energy cost optimization.

ICT and high-tech sectors: Cybersecurity, big data management, and integration of AI into business operations.

Regional needs (NUTS 2 regions)

South-West (Sofia-city and region): Service- and ICT-oriented economy; demand for advanced digital skills, cybersecurity, AI, ICT project management, and ESG/non-financial reporting.

South-Central (Plovdiv, Pazardzhik, Smolyan, Haskovo, Kardzhali): Strong manufacturing and logistics presence; needs include industrial automation, energy efficiency, quality management, circular processes, and basic to intermediate digital skills for SMEs.

South-East (Burgas, Sliven, Yambol, Stara Zagora): Energy and logistics sectors; priority skills in renewable energy systems (PV and wind), hydrogen basics, BIM/NZEB construction, and intelligent transport systems. Coal regions like Stara Zagora will require retraining under the Just Transition Fund.

North-East (Varna, Shumen, Dobrich, Targovishte): Maritime economy, food processing, ICT; training priorities include maritime logistics, precision agriculture, food traceability, and intermediate digital skills.

North-Central (Gabrovo, Veliko Tarnovo, Ruse, Razgrad, Silistra): Mechanical engineering, mechatronics, furniture production, and Danube logistics; needs include CNC and industrial software, energy auditing, circular repair and reuse processes, and ESG-compliant supply chain management.

North-West (Vidin, Vratsa, Montana, Lovech, Pleven): Lower economic activity and higher unemployment; focus on basic digital skills, precision agriculture, food safety, renewable energy technician training, and logistics competencies.

ESC identifies Bulgaria at a critical juncture in its green and digital transition. While strategic frameworks and European financial programs exist, structural challenges persist, particularly in high-energy industrial sectors such as metallurgy, chemical, and cement production, where technological limitations keep energy consumption high. Conversely, sectors like mechanical engineering, construction, and food processing have potential for significant energy optimization.

Insufficient R&D investment, limited digital maturity among SMEs, regional disparities, and low adult participation in lifelong learning exacerbate these challenges, risking both competitiveness and social cohesion. Nonetheless, opportunities exist in the growing green technology export sector, the strength of the ICT industry, available financial mechanisms for just transition, and stable employment in several areas.

ESC highlights that the main labor market risk is not mass unemployment, but a structural mismatch between available and needed skills, intensified by regional gaps and limited lifelong learning. Addressing this requires flexible training programs, recognition of prior skills, and targeted retraining for specific sectors and regions. Education and training priorities include increasing participation in STEM and green fields, updating curricula to cover ESG, circular economy, BIM, and AI, and improving regional accessibility to learning opportunities.